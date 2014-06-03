Preview: Athletics at Yankees

The Oakland Athletics turn to the surging Scott Kazmir as they begin a challenging nine-game road trip Tuesday with the first of three games against the New York Yankees. Kazmir is coming off one of the best starts of his career Wednesday against Detroit, holding the high-powered Tigers to one run in his first complete game since 2006. The veteran struck out eight without walking a batter while lowering his ERA to 1.89 over his last four starts.

Kazmir will be taking on a Yankees club that has dropped 10 of its last 14 at home, including the last two by a combined 17-4 margin. New York managed one extra-base hit - a double - compared to six for Seattle in a 10-2 loss on Monday in a make-up game from an April rainout. Oakland has won 10 of the last 13 meetings between the teams.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, CSN California (Oakland), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (6-2, 2.36 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (4-3, 4.57)

Kazmir has given up 16 hits in 24 1/3 innings over his four-start surge and is limiting opponents to a .212 average overall, the third-lowest mark among qualified American League starters entering Monday’s action. The veteran, who has a 3.16 ERA in six road outings, has surrendered 10 runs on 15 hits (four home runs) in just 10 frames at Yankee Stadium. Kazmir is 7-7 with a 3.50 mark overall against New York.

Kuroda owns a 4.84 ERA over his last four starts and has surrendered 17 hits in just 10 1/3 innings in his last two outings, including nine in a shaky win at St. Louis on Wednesday. He is 0-2 with a 6.94 mark in two home starts versus the Athletics and has given up 25 runs in 35 1/3 frames at Yankee Stadium in 2014. Kuroda kept the ball in the park against the Cardinals after serving up five homers over his previous three appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees SS Derek Jeter is 6-for-42 with 12 strikeouts against Kazmir.

2. Athletics 1B Brandon Moss (calf) and OF Josh Reddick (knee) are both day-to-day.

3. New York is 15-21 in night games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Yankees 4