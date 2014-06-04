Preview: Athletics at Yankees

The New York Yankees can’t score, are having trouble winning at home and are up against an opponent that has dominated them of late. Against that backdrop, New York attempts to snap a three-game skid when it hosts the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in the middle contest of a three-game set. The Yankees scored two runs for the third straight contest in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Athletics, dropping them to 1-4 on a seven-game homestand.- a span in which they’ve scored 10 times.

Oakland extended its winning streak to four games overall and four in a row against New York behind a pair of solo homers from Brandon Moss, who has gone deep 11 times in his last 25 games. The Athletics own the best road record in the majors (19-10) and their American League-leading 36-22 mark is the franchise’s best through 58 games since 1990. Oakland has won 11 of the past 14 matchups against New York and is 4-1 in its last five games at Yankee Stadium.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (4-3, 2.78 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Vidal Nuño (1-2, 5.48)

Although Chavez has lost back-to-back starts, he pitched well last time out by holding Detroit to three runs and eight hits over six innings - his seventh quality start in 11 turns. Chavez, in his first full season as a starter, had surrendered five homers over three outings prior to his start versus the Tigers. Chavez has made two relief appearances against the Yankees, giving up two hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

Nuno has won only once in eight starts since injuries forced the Yankees to move him into the rotation, but he has gone at least six innings in four of his last five turns. Nuno was victimized by the long ball against Minnesota on Friday, surrendering three homers and four runs over 6 2/3 innings of a 6-1 loss. He has struggled at Yankee Stadium, posting an 0-2 mark with a 7.94 ERA in six appearances (five starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics have hit at least one homer in 11 consecutive games.

2. Yankees RF Alfonso Soriano struck out in all three plate appearances Tuesday and is 0-for-15 in his last five games.

3. Oakland placed RF Josh Reddick on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a hyperextended right knee.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Athletics 3