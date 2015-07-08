Preview: Athletics at Yankees

The New York Yankees remain on top in the American League East, but some recent offensive woes have been an issue. The Yankees will try to get back on track Wednesday when they continue a three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

New York managed two first-inning runs against Athletics ace Sonny Gray on Tuesday before it was limited to one run thereafter in a 4-3, 10-inning loss, the club’s fifth setback in eight games. The Yankees have produced three runs or fewer in seven of those eight contests, which includes four one-run showings. Brett Lawrie’s solo shot in the 10th was the difference on the scoreboard Tuesday as Oakland improved to 4-1 against New York in 2015 to clinch its third consecutive season series. A pair of lefties will go at it on the mound Wednesday, as the A’s turn to Scott Kazmir opposite CC Sabathia, who owns an 8.49 ERA at Yankee Stadium.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (5-5, 2.56 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (3-8, 5.59)

Kazmir has lasted at least seven innings in three straight starts and is coming off perhaps his best outing of the season. He limited Seattle to two hits while striking out seven in eight scoreless innings Thursday, surviving a start without a walk for the first time all year. The 31-year-old owns a 3.28 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) against New York, but has given up 12 runs in 16 1/3 innings at the new Yankee Stadium.

Sabathia gave up four runs in 7 1/3 innings in a loss at Anaheim on June 29 before the Yankees elected to push back his next start to get in some extra side work. He surrendered two more homers in the outing, giving him nine in the last five starts and 19 on the season, the second-highest total in the AL. The A’s took Sabathia deep twice in a 5-4 win at Oakland on May 28.

WALK-OFFS

1. Lawrie has hit safely in eight of his last nine games while batting .345.

2. New York has scored 75 runs in the first inning, the most by any club in any inning in the majors.

3. The A’s are 13-4 against the Yankees since the start of the 2013 season.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Yankees 3