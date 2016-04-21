Preview: Athletics at Yankees

The roller-coaster ride that has been the Oakland Athletics’ season currently is on the upswing with victories in four straight following a four-game skid. The Athletics look to continue their dominance of the New York Yankees on Thursday as they vie for a three-game sweep in the Bronx and their 21st win in 29 encounters with the club.

Speedy Billy Burns has kicked it into another gear of late, collecting a pair of doubles to highlight his three-hit performance in Wednesday’s 5-2 triumph. Burns, who is riding a four-game hitting streak and has three runs scored in that span, is 16-for-42 (.381) in his career versus the Yankees, but has yet to face Thursday starter Luis Severino. New York’s offense continues to provide negative news for the tabloids as the team is 4-for-58 with runners in scoring position in its last seven games (1-6) - mustering just 15 runs total in that stretch. Mark Teixeira is 0-for-7 in the series and just 1-for-15 in his last five outings while Brian McCann (1-for-18) and Jacoby Ellsbury (2-for-18) are also struggling at the plate.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Rich Hill (1-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (0-2, 5.91)

After striking out 10 over six strong innings on April 9, Hill allowed three runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 frames six days later en route to a 4-2 setback to Kansas City. The 36-year-old looks to bounce back versus New York, against which he permitted two runs on four hits in six innings in a hard-luck setback in his last encounter. Carlos Beltran launched a solo homer on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games and is 3-for-8 with a blast in his career versus Hill.

Severino suffered his second loss in as many outings on Friday as he yielded four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 7-1 setback to Seattle. The 22-year-old Dominican hasn’t received much in the way of offensive support, as the Yankees have scored just one run for him this season. Severino will be making his 14th career start overall and first versus Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. At 5-0, Oakland is the majors’ lone remaining undefeated team on the road this season.

2. New York DH Alex Rodriguez and SS Didi Gregorius have combined to record six of the team’s 14 hits in the series.

3. Athletics LF Chris Coghlan followed an 0-for-19 stretch with a hit in each of his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Yankees 2