Preview: Athletics at Yankees

The New York Yankees will have to hope an unscheduled day off won't snap the momentum the team gathered by winning three of its last four games. The Yankees, who had a scheduled series finale at home against Kansas City postponed due to rain on Thursday, will host the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

The day off gives an extra bit of rest to New York right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, who is trying to recover from a rough last two outings. Tanaka's struggles are the outlier for a Yankees staff that is surging of late with two or fewer runs allowed in the last three wins, including a 3-0 triumph over Kansas City on Wednesday. The Athletics' staff was not quite as sharp while surrendering 23 runs in back-to-back setbacks but recovered behind ace Sonny Gray in a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday that wrapped up a 4-2 homestand. Oakland will try to coax a similar effort on Friday out of right-hander Kendall Graveman, who goes up against Tanaka.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-2, 3.83 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (5-3, 6.56)

Graveman is trying to snap a string of six consecutive winless starts and allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his eight outings this season. The 26-year-old endured his third straight no decision last Friday despite limiting the Boston Red Sox to two runs and six hits in six innings. Graveman is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA in three career starts against New York and earned the win in his lone appearance at Yankee Stadium.

Tanaka lasted only three innings at Tampa Bay on Saturday, permitting six runs on nine hits - including three homers. That followed a wretched outing at home versus Houston, when he was pounded for a career-worst eight runs and surrendered four homers in only 1 2/3 innings. Tanaka is 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA in three career starts against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 2B Jed Lowrie is 10-for-17 with six runs scored in the last four games.

2. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list after slamming into the wall making a catch on Wednesday.

3. Oakland OF Khris Davis homered three times in the last six games, bringing his season total to 14.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Yankees 4