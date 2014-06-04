(Updated: ADDS Yankees historical fact, A’s placing Redding on DL in NOTEBOOK)

Athletics 5, Yankees 2 (10): Brandon Moss’ second homer of the game snapped a 2-2 tie and ignited a three-run 10th inning to power visiting Oakland to its fourth consecutive victory.

Jed Lowrie doubled home a run in the 10th and scored on Kyle Blanks’ single while Stephen Vogt delivered a tying pinch-hit RBI double in the eight as the Athletics beat New York for the 11th time in 14 meetings. Dan Otero (5-1) pitched one inning in relief and Sean Doolittle notched his sixth save after starter Scott Kazmir struck out a season-high 10 and allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings.

Mark Teixeira homered and drove in both runs for the Yankees, who dropped to 1-4 on their seven-game homestand. Adam Warren (1-3) was tagged for three runs on three hits in one-third of an inning as New York wasted a stellar effort from Hiroki Kuroda, who permitted one run on two hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Three of the first four Yankees singled off Kazmir in the first, with Teixeira’s blooper down the right-field line plating Brett Gardner with the first run. Moss led off the fifth by crushing a 3-2 fastball from Kuroda to deep center to tie it at 1-1 before Teixeira struck again in the sixth.

Kazmir had retired 16 of 17 batters after Teixeira’s RBI single, allowing only a walk in the fourth, before New York’s first baseman halted the string with a two-out blast into Oakland’s bullpen. Alberto Callaspo drew a two-out walk off Dellin Betances in the eighth before Vogt ripped a double to the gap in right-center to bring home the tying run for the Athletics.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Teixeira, who missed the last two games with a sore wrist, ended a 10-game homerless drought. ... Moss’ fifth-inning blast was his fourth in 14 games versus the Yankees and extended Oakland’s home run streak to 11 games. ... RF Alfonso Soriano was hitless in three at-bats to extend his slump to 0-for-16 for New York, which has lost to three different teams in three straight days at home for the first time since 1915. ... Oakland placed RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended knee) on the 15-day disabled list.