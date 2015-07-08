Athletics 4, Yankees 3 (10 innings)

NEW YORK -- Third baseman Brett Lawrie led off the top of the 10th inning with a home run, lifting the Oakland Athletics to a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

After striking out three times, Lawrie was one pitch away from a fourth strikeout. On an 0-2 count against Dellin Betances (5-2), Lawrie drove a curve ball down the left field line and the ball stayed just inside the foul ball before landing several rows behind the fence.

It was Lawrie’s eighth home run of the season and third in 215 at-bats against right-handed pitching this season.

Lawrie’s big hit gave Oakland its’ 14th win in 22 games and its 13th win in the last 17 meetings with the Yankees.

Oakland’s Sonny Gray went the first seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits in his first start in 12 days due to a severe case of bacterial gastroenteritis. Drew Pomeranz (3-3) pitched two hitless innings for the win and highlighted his outing by getting first baseman Mark Teixeira on a double play after designated hitter Alex Rodriguez reached on a wild pitch during a strikeout against Fernando Rodriguez.

Tyler Clippard recorded his 16th save in 18 opportunities despite issuing walks to center fielder Brett Gardner and designated hitter Alex Rodriguez. He finally recorded the save by fanning first baseman Mark Teixeira on a full count curveball.

Oakland came back from a pair of one-run deficits, getting a game-tying home run by designated hitter Billy Butler with two outs in the sixth. After Butler drove a first-pitch fastball from lefty Chasen Shreve into the left field seats for his seventh home run, New York relievers retired the next 10 hitters until Lawrie connected.

Before the home runs, Oakland got an RBI single by right fielder Josh Reddick with two outs in the first and a run-scoring hit by catcher Stephen Vogt in the third off Yankees’ right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

New York scored two in the first on consecutive singles by catcher Brian McCann and right fielder Garrett Jones. The Yankees took a 3-2 lead with two outs in the fourth on a base hit by shortstop Didi Gregorius.

Eovaldi allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, getting pulled after 86 pitches.

Oakland took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first on a single by Reddick, but the Yankees scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the first, getting RBI singles from McCann and Jones.

The Athletics opened the third with three consecutive singles and tied the score at 2-2 when Vogt singled under second baseman Stephen Drew’s glove. Eovaldi got out of the jam by striking out left fielder Ben Zobrist and getting Reddick to hit into a double play.

New York regained a one-run lead with two outs in the fourth on a base hit to center by Gregorius.

NOTES: Yankees manager Joe Girardi said LHP Andrew Miller (forearm) and OF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee) will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday. ... Oakland RHP Sean Doolittle (left shoulder) threw from 60 feet for the first time since going on the disabled list May 28. ... New York DH Alex Rodriguez said he considered himself a long shot to be named to the All-Star team while adding that DHs Nelson Cruz and Prince Fielder were good selections. ... Oakland LF Ben Zobrist, the subject of trade rumors -- especially associated with the Mets -- was asked about New York and said: “I like it as much as I like any other city.”