Athletics 3, Yankees 2 (11 innings)

NEW YORK -- Mark Canha singled with two outs in the top of the 11th inning as the Oakland Athletics began a 10-game road trip with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

The winning rally started when Jed Lowrie lined a double to right field off Johnny Barbato (1-1). Lowrie took third on a groundout by Khris Davis and scored the tiebreaking run when Canha lined a 0-2 pitch off shortstop Didi Gregorius’ glove into left field.

Oakland won its fifth one-run game of the season. Eight of its first 14 games have been decided by one-run.

The Athletics also began a stretch of 19 of 25 games in the Eastern Time zone by getting its fourth win in the final at-bat

Five relievers combined on 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Oakland. Fernando Rodriguez pitched two scoreless innings for the win and Ryan Madson notched his fifth save.

Before breaking through in the 11th, Oakland quickly rallied from two one-run deficits in the first six innings. Marcus Semien had an RBI single in the second and Lowrie had a run-scoring single through a drawn-in infield in the sixth.

The Yankees lost for the fifth time in six games and scored on an RBI single by Alex Rodriguez in the first and a sacrifice fly by Carlos Beltran in the fifth.

Rodriguez batted fifth and had hits in his first two at-bats. He popped out with two on to end the fifth and opened the eighth with a popup and struck out swinging for the first out of the 11th.

Both starting pitcher produced similar results.

New York’s Michael Pineda allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. Oakland’s Eric Surkamp gave up two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead on a base hit by Rodriguez with two outs in the first inning.

Pineda was one strike from finishing the second, but Semien tied the score with a single.

Oakland had a runner at third with one out in the fifth when Billy Burns tripled, but Pineda struck out Chris Coghlan and retired Josh Reddick.

New York had an opportunity to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Starlin Castro doubled to left, putting runners at second and third with one out. The Yankees regained the lead when Beltran lifted a sacrifice fly to right field and Brett Gardner slid home, but the inning ended when Rodriguez popped out on the first pitch.

NOTES: In Tuesday’s New York Daily News, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said he was puzzled by some of CF Jacoby Ellsbury’s early defensive struggles. Asked about Cashman’s comments to the tabloid, manager Joe Girardi said: “I don’t think he’s played as well as he’s capable of playing. It just seems like he’s misjudged the ball a couple of times. Sometimes it’s hard picking up the ball in day games with the wind and the way the ball’s carrying and the weather. He’s a good center fielder and he’s going to play a good center field for us.” ... Oakland RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Wednesday. Manager Bob Melvin said Alvarez will throw three innings or about 45 pitches. ... Athletics INF Eric Sogard will likely have left knee surgery but will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday in Florida.