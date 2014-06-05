A’s rally from four down to beat Yankees

NEW YORK -- Josh Donaldson’s first hit was a little roller that stayed just inside the third-base line and one that he referred to as “weird.”

There was nothing abnormal about the third baseman’s second hit Wednesday night, a tiebreaking home run with one out in the top of the seventh inning that helped the Oakland Athletics rally from a four-run deficit and extend their winning streak to five games with a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

A night after he failed to reach base for the first time in 48 games, Donaldson went 3-for-5 for his team-leading 18th multi-hit game. He had an infield hit in the first inning on a ball that barely made it down the third-base line and just stayed fair.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever really done it,” Donaldson said. “That ball didn’t even get to third base. It’s just one of those things where you really appreciate a hit like that.”

Six innings later -- after left fielder Yoenis Cespedes hit a pair of solo home runs in consecutive at-bats in the fourth and sixth -- Donaldson had a hit that could really be admired. With a chance to give Oakland its first lead, he drove a 1-0 fastball from Jose Ramirez (0-1) into the left-field seats.

It was his 16th home run and ninth in the last 23 games. It also marked the second straight season he has hit a go-ahead home run in the late innings at New York.

“It’s funny how it works,” Donaldson said. “When pitchers aren’t trying to make mistakes as often and really trying to make good, quality pitches, they end up making mistakes more often. And I was able to capitalize.”

Oakland capitalized on Donaldson’s clutch home run and won for the seventh time in nine games and beat the Yankees for the 12th time in the last 15. The Athletics had their largest comeback of the season after rallying from three-run deficits four times and have scored nine runs after the sixth inning in the last two games.

“It’s fun,” Donaldson said. “It makes it a little bit easier to come to the ballpark. I‘m not saying it’s hard to come to the ballpark, but you’re not having to fight to try get any adrenaline when you’re on a stage like this, and it’s fun.”

Donaldson’s hit enabled right-hander Jesse Chavez (5-3) to get the win on a night when he hung in through six innings. Chavez allowed seven hits -- including a three-run home run in the third to center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury -- but after falling behind 4-0 he held the Yankees to one hit in seven at-bats with men on base.

Three relievers combined on three scoreless innings.

After Fernando Abad put two on in the seventh, Dan Otero pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, ending the seventh by getting first baseman Mark Teixeira and designated hitter Brian McCann on groundouts with two on. Sean Doolittle protected a three-run lead by working a hitless ninth for his seventh save.

“It’s been impressive,” Doolittle said. “We knew coming into this series that it was going to be a well-pitched series by both teams and it was going to be the team that was able to get the timely hits late in the game and find a way to push across some runs late. Both nights our guys have come up huge in those last three innings.”

Added Otero: “Any time we fall behind 4-0, you don’t expect to win those games, even though you might think it.”

The Yankees lost their fourth straight game and have allowed 20 runs in the seventh inning or later in that stretch. They had nine hits but eight were singles as they lost for the 12th time in 16 home games.

”Guys are doing everything they can,“ New York manager Joe Girardi said. ”We’re just not getting it done.

New York left-hander Vidal Nuno allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He was lifted after allowing a sacrifice fly to shortstop Jed Lowrie.

NOTES: The Yankees made some changes to their bullpen by recalling RHP Jose Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and adding LHP Wade LeBlanc to the roster. To clear room for them, RHP Preston Claiborne was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and RHP Alfredo Aceves was designated for assignment. ... The Yankees said DH Carlos Beltran is expected to return from the DL on Thursday after missing 21 games with an injured right elbow. ... Oakland gave OF Coco Crisp the night off to rest a lingering neck issue that initially surfaced when he ran into a wall last month in Seattle. ... According to Fox Sports, Oakland almost traded RHP Jim Johnson to the Miami Marlins last week for a competitive balance draft pick.