Tanaka, Yankees get past A’s

NEW YORK -- Almost every start that Masahiro Tanaka has made in his brief career has been very good. Considering the circumstances facing the New York Yankees going into Thursday’s game, this might have been his most significant outing.

On a day when he faced many deep counts, Tanaka helped the Yankees snap a four-game losing streak and stay above .500 by pitching six gritty innings in a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Tanaka allowed a one-out home run to catcher John Jaso in the first inning among five hits. He could have allowed more as he had 12 at-bats that lasted at least five pitches with Oakland hitters fouling off 32 pitches.

“As far as my personal performance goes, I don’t think it was my best performance of the season,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “Given the fact the team and the slump it was on and facing one of the best teams in the league right now, I‘m really happy that I was able to conquer the opposing team.”

The Athletics only had two hits in those long at-bats and Tanaka held them to one hit with seven at-bats with a runner on.

“They’re tough outs and they make him work,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “I think you could say it’s his biggest performance for us.”

Tanaka logged a quality start for the 12th straight time and is the first pitcher to begin a career that way since Montreal’s Steve Rogers opened 1973 with 16 straight quality starts.

Tanaka’s biggest challenges were in the fourth and fifth when he threw 52 of his 104 pitches.

“Today was the first chance we got to face Tanaka,” Oakland third baseman Josh Donaldson said. “You put it in the memory bank and hopefully we’ll get to face him whenever they come to Oakland.”

Tanaka allowed consecutive two-out singles to left fielder Brandon Moss and designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes but won a nine-pitch at-bat with shortstop Jed Lowrie by fanning him on a 2-2 slider.

“He found a way to get out of those innings,” Girardi said. “They put some really long, tough at-bats (on him). He never let up and he kept going at them, going at them and they fouling pitches off and he ended up getting the big outs he needed to get.”

An inning later, Tanaka had two on with two outs after allowing a single to right fielder Stephen Vogt and walking center fielder Coco Crisp. He ended the fifth by needing two splitters to retire Jaso on a popup to shortstop Derek Jeter.

In the sixth, Tanaka stranded Moss at first by getting Cespedes to foul out to first baseman Mark Teixeira on a slider and Lowrie to ground out on a first-pitch slider.

“It was a tough game for me,” Tanaka said. “I think the A’s were really resilient. They didn’t give in.”

Tanaka’s performance was not the only challenge for the Yankees, who had lost the previous four games by giving up 20 runs after the sixth inning. After reliever Dellin Betances pitched a perfect seventh, Adam Warren and David Robertson survived tough innings.

Warren opened the eighth by allowing consecutive singles to Crisp and Jaso but struck out Donaldson and Cespedes around a wild pitch.

Robertson allowed a one-out single, a stolen base by pinch-runner Craig Gentry and had a ball deflect off his foot for the second out, but he secured his 13th save in 15 opportunities by getting pinch-hitter Derek Norris on a close strike three.

Norris briefly questioned the call by plate umpire Tom Hallion, which replays showed might have been outside.

“I got lucky and executed the last pitch,” Robertson said. “I thought it was good. If the umpire thought it was good, that’s all the matters.”

“He had a different spot than I did,” Norris said.

The Yankees executed just enough offensively and won for the fifth time in their last 17 home games.

They tied it on an RBI single by right fielder Alfonso Soriano in the second that snapped his 0-for-16 slump and went ahead on left fielder Brett Gardner’s solo home run leading off the third.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz (5-3) allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits in seven innings for Oakland, which had a five-game winning streak stopped and lost for the third time in its last 10 games.

NOTES: Before the game, the Yankees held an on-field ceremony honoring seven veterans of the D-Day invasion, which took place 70 years ago Friday. ... The Yankees also had a moment of silence for former bench coach Don Zimmer, who died Wednesday night. ... Oakland LHP Eric O‘Flaherty will continue his rehab from Tommy John surgery by pitching an inning for Class A Stockton on Friday. ... New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the first inning with a double that was ruled a home run but overturned after a 79-second review.