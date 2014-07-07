Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to extend their home winning streak to 11 games Monday as they begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who have lost six in a row on the road. Los Angeles stands 15 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2012 season and owns a 21-3 mark over its last 24 home contests. Despite having the American League’s second-best record, the Angels had just one player – center fielder Mike Trout – named to the All-Star Game on Sunday.

Toronto’s Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion and Mark Buehrle were selected to the AL All-Star team, but Encarnacion will miss the contest due to a strained right quadriceps muscle. The veteran third baseman, who is hitting .277 with 26 homers and 70 RBIs, is awaiting the results of an MRI after leaving Saturday’s game with the injury. If Encarnacion is forced to miss several weeks, it would be a tough loss for a Toronto team that stands two games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (7-4, 4.38 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (9-6, 3.56)

Happ has worked at least seven innings in each of his last two starts, including Wednesday’s outing in which he allowed four runs over seven frames against Milwaukee. The 31-year-old, who appeared in three games out of the bullpen to begin the season, has gone 4-1 with a 5.14 ERA in seven road games (five starts) this year. Albert Pujols has five hits - one homer - in 21 at-bats against Happ, who is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in two career starts versus the Angels.

Weaver has gone 2-0 with a 3.05 ERA over his last three starts but continues to be victimized by the long ball, allowing 16 homers in 116 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old yielded two blasts against the White Sox on Tuesday, when he was charged with five runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 frames. Adam Lind is 9-for-26 with two homers against Weaver, who is 9-2 with a 3.48 ERA in 11 career starts against Toronto - including a 6 1/3-inning outing on May 11 in which he gave up just one run.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels OF Josh Hamilton is 2-for-15 with eight strikeouts over his last four games.

2. Toronto claimed OF Nolan Reimold off waivers from Baltimore on Sunday and added him to the major-league roster.

3. Trout has five home runs, six doubles and 10 RBIs in his last 18 games against the Blue Jays.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Blue Jays 2