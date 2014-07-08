Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels can match a franchise record when they go for their 12th consecutive home victory against the reeling Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Angels ran their overall winning streak to five games and improved to 14-3 over their last 17 games with Monday’s 5-2 victory, moving them a season-high 16 games above .500. Howie Kendrick is 14-for-26 over his last seven games, recording five multi-hit games and driving in eight runs in that span.

The Blue Jays are 0-5 on their 10-game road trip mainly because their offense has gone belly-up, producing only six runs since leaving home. Losing first baseman Edwin Encarnacion, who leads the team with 26 homers and 70 RBIs, to a strained right quadriceps muscle will put more pressure on a team that has dropped 14 of 20 games. Veteran knuckleballer R.A. Dickey will attempt to snap a four-start losing streak when he opposes Los Angeles left-hander Tyler Skaggs.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (6-8, 4.10 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (9-6, 3.56)

Dickey was reached for four runs (two earned) over eight innings in a 4-1 defeat in Oakland on Thursday to lose a fourth straight start for the first time since 2004. He did managed to halt an eight-start streak of giving up at least one homer, including an ugly outing versus the Chicago White Sox on June 27 in which he served up four. The 39-year-old Dickey is 1-6 with a 4.41 ERA in eight starts away from home.

Skaggs returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly a month to limit the White Sox to two runs over 7 2/3 innings in a no-decision last time out. Skaggs, who gave up 13 runs during a three-start losing streak before going on the disabled list, had his longest outing since beating Toronto on May 10 with eight innings of three-run (two earned) ball. Skaggs has pitched at least seven innings in five of his eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols is 11-for-21 with eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Blue Jays 3B Juan Francisco went deep Monday to establish career highs in homers (14) and RBIs (33).

3. Monday’s win gave the Angels an all-time record of 4,272-4,272 - the first time the franchise has been at .500 since they were 1-1 in their expansion season of 1961.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Blue Jays 3