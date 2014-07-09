Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays finally broke into the win column in the sixth game of their 10-game road trip and now look to capture the series when they face the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game set. Toronto won for only the third time in 11 games to close within 2 1/2 games of first-place Baltimore in the American League East. The Blue Jays snapped an 0-for-25 drought with runners in scoring position in halting the Angels’ 11-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has little margin for error in its pursuit of AL West-leading Oakland after dropping a game in the standings to fall 4 1/2 games back despite winning five of six. The Angels were blanked for only the second time this season following a torrid offensive stretch in when they piled up 92 runs in their previous 15 games. Center fielder Mike Trout is 1-for-8 in the series and is batting .230 lifetime versus Toronto - his lowest mark against any AL opponent.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (4-2, 3.44 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (8-6, 4.23)

Stroman has pitched superbly in his last three starts, permitting a total of three runs over 21 2/3 innings, but has only one win to show for it. Stroman did not factor in the decision in a 1-0 loss at Oakland on Friday despite striking out a career-high seven in seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball. He was rocked by the Angels in a relief appearance May 11, giving up four runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Wilson is coming off three consecutive ugly starts but, like Stroman, is 1-0 in that span despite getting tattooed for 16 runs over 13 innings. He served up three homers and was battered for six runs over 4 1/3 innings against Houston in his last turn and lasted only 3 2/3 frames in his previous outing, giving up four runs and walking four. Wilson fell to 3-4 lifetime against Toronto after allowing five runs in six innings May 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes had four hits and three RBIs Tuesday, his first game with multiple RBIs since May 22.

2. Angels 2B Howie Kendrick is 15-for-29 with eight RBIs in his last eight games.

3. Toronto LHP Aaron Loup has not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Blue Jays 3