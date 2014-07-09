Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays finally broke into the win column in the sixth game of their 10-game road trip and now look to capture the series when they face the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game set. Toronto won for only the third time in 11 games to close within 2 1/2 games of first-place Baltimore in the American League East. The Blue Jays snapped an 0-for-25 drought with runners in scoring position in halting the Angels’ 11-game home winning streak.
Los Angeles has little margin for error in its pursuit of AL West-leading Oakland after dropping a game in the standings to fall 4 1/2 games back despite winning five of six. The Angels were blanked for only the second time this season following a torrid offensive stretch in when they piled up 92 runs in their previous 15 games. Center fielder Mike Trout is 1-for-8 in the series and is batting .230 lifetime versus Toronto - his lowest mark against any AL opponent.
TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (4-2, 3.44 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (8-6, 4.23)
Stroman has pitched superbly in his last three starts, permitting a total of three runs over 21 2/3 innings, but has only one win to show for it. Stroman did not factor in the decision in a 1-0 loss at Oakland on Friday despite striking out a career-high seven in seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball. He was rocked by the Angels in a relief appearance May 11, giving up four runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Wilson is coming off three consecutive ugly starts but, like Stroman, is 1-0 in that span despite getting tattooed for 16 runs over 13 innings. He served up three homers and was battered for six runs over 4 1/3 innings against Houston in his last turn and lasted only 3 2/3 frames in his previous outing, giving up four runs and walking four. Wilson fell to 3-4 lifetime against Toronto after allowing five runs in six innings May 12.
1. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes had four hits and three RBIs Tuesday, his first game with multiple RBIs since May 22.
2. Angels 2B Howie Kendrick is 15-for-29 with eight RBIs in his last eight games.
3. Toronto LHP Aaron Loup has not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances.
PREDICTION: Angels 4, Blue Jays 3