Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

David Price strives to remain unbeaten since joining Toronto when the Blue Jays open a three-game series against the host Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Price is 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA in three outings since Toronto acquired him from the Detroit Tigers.

Price aims to deliver another strong outing as Toronto attempts to close in on the New York Yankees, who hold a 1 1/2-game lead over the Blue Jays in the American League East. Toronto and Los Angeles hold the two wild-card spots entering the series, and the Angels trail the Houston Astros by 2 1/2 games in the AL West. The Angels won the first three games of a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox before being routed 8-2 in Thursday’s series finale. Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson has 33 homers and is tied for third in the AL with Albert Pujols and Mike Trout of Los Angeles but is just 2-for-16 with a homer against scheduled starter Hector Santiago.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH David Price (11-4, 2.41 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (7-6, 2.86)

Price is holding opposing batters to a .202 average since joining the Blue Jays and he gave up just three hits in each of his first two starts. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he allowed three runs and 11 hits in 7 1/3 innings against the Yankees. Price is 4-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 11 career starts against the Angels and lost on May 31 as a member of the Tigers when he gave up four runs (two earned) and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings.

Santiago is winless in his last five starts despite allowing more than three earned runs in only one of the outings. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings against Kansas City. Santiago defeated Toronto on May 19 when he allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits in seven innings in his lone career start against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion is batting .379 with four homers during a career-long 16-game hitting streak.

2. Rookie 3B Kaleb Cowart is hitless in 10 at-bats over three games since being promoted by Los Angeles.

3. Toronto traded veteran LHP Randy Wolf — who was pitching at Triple-A Buffalo — to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Angels 1