Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

American League MVP candidate Josh Donaldson increased his league-leading RBI count to 94 in the series opener and looks to help Toronto to another victory when the Blue Jays visit the Los Angeles Angels in Saturday’s second contest of a three-game set. Surging Toronto cruised to a 9-2 victory in Friday’s opener and has won 17 of its past 21 games.

Donaldson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the easy victory and is just four off the career-best 98 he had last season as a member of the Oakland Athletics. First baseman Edwin Encarnacion is also on a tear with a career-long 17-game hitting streak while outfielder Ben Revere matched his season best with four hits in the series-opening win. The Blue Jays trail the first-place New York Yankees by a half-game in the AL East, while Los Angeles slipped to 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West. The Angels have lost eight of their last 12 games while center fielder Mike Trout is mired in a 14-game homerless drought and has one homer and five RBIs in August.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (10-7, 3.20 ERA) vs. Angels LH Andrew Heaney (5-1, 2.43)

Estrada had a three-start winning streak halted when he lost to the New York Yankees on Aug. 15. He gave up two runs — both on solo homers — and three hits in six innings and has allowed just five earned runs and 11 hits in 24 2/3 innings over his last four outings. Estrada received a no-decision in his lone career start against the Angels, giving up four runs and nine hits over seven innings on Aug. 31, 2013, as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Heaney is winless in his last four starts after reeling off five consecutive victories. He has received three straight no-decisions and allowed one run and five hits in six innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last turn. Heaney has issued just 10 bases on balls in 63 innings and hasn’t walked more than two in any of his 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki went 1-for-4 on Friday and is 7-for-44 over his last 11 games.

2. Los Angeles 3B David Freese (fractured right index finger) is slated to start a rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

3. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is hitless in 13 at-bats over the last three games and is in a 3-for-27 funk.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Blue Jays 2