Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays have posted back-to-back resounding victories over the host Los Angeles Angels and attempt to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday. Red-hot Toronto, which registered a season-best 20 hits in Saturday’s 15-3 trouncing to outscore the Angels 24-5 in the first two games, has won 18 of its last 22 contests.

The Blue Jays are one-half game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East and MVP candidate Josh Donaldson remains on a tear. Donaldson has driven in nine runs in the series - he went 4-for-5 with a homer and six RBIs on Saturday - and is 9-for-16 with three homers and 13 RBIs in his last four games while raising his league-leading RBI count to a career-best 100. Donaldson is tied for second in the AL with Baltimore’s Chris Davis at 34 homers - one ahead of Angels teammates Albert Pujols and the slumping Mike Trout, who is mired in a 15-game drought. Los Angeles has lost nine of its last 13 games and slipped into third place in the AL West behind Texas, the squad it trails by one-half game for the second wild-card spot.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (7-10, 4.14 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (12-9, 3.50)

Dickey is 4-0 over his last seven starts but is coming off a shaky performance against Philadelphia. He was touched up for five runs and nine hits in four-plus innings versus the Phillies after giving up nine earned runs over his previous seven starts. Dickey is 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA in 25 career appearances (nine starts) against the Angels, including a complete game on May 21 in which he allowed four runs and five hits.

Richards is one win shy of matching his career-best total of last season, which was cut short by a knee injury in mid-August. He defeated the Chicago White Sox in his last outing, when he gave up three runs (two earned) and eight hits in seven innings. Richards is 2-2 with a 4.44 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Blue Jays and has shut down Jose Bautista (1-for-10) and Justin Smoak (2-for-16).

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Saturday to increase his career-best hitting streak to 18 games.

2. Los Angeles 2B Johnny Giavotella (illness) sat out for the second straight game.

3. Toronto LF Ben Revere is 6-for-9 with five runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Angels 3