Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson is ailing and the Blue Jays are sliding down the standings as they open a four-game series Thursday against the host Los Angeles Angels. The reigning American League MVP has missed three straight games with a hip injury and he underwent an MRI exam as doctors attempt to pinpoint the problem.

Donaldson was 0-for-23 over a seven-game stretch before sitting out a series in which the Blue Jays lost two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays. "I think Josh probably felt that he would recover sooner than he has, and he hasn't," said Toronto general manager Ross Atkins to reporters, "so we'll get an MRI and make sure we are doing everything we can to get him back on the field as soon as possible." Toronto is just 3-9 in September and has fallen from the American League East leadership to third place in the division and it holds a slim one-game lead over the Detroit Tigers for the second wild-card spot. The Angels have lost six of their last seven games — they scored just two runs while suffering a three-game sweep versus the Seattle Mariners — and center fielder Mike Trout is buried in a nine-game homerless drought.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (18-4, 3.33 ERA) vs. Angels RH Daniel Wright (0-2, 7.50)

Happ has easily surpassed his previous career high for victories (12 in 2009 with the Philadelphia Phillies) and also has fanned a career-best 149 batters. The 33-year-old always has struggled against the Angels with an 0-5 mark and 7.83 ERA in five career outings, including a loss Aug. 25 when he gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. Happ has experienced struggles with Kole Calhoun (5-for-10, two homers) and Trout (4-for-11).

Wright received a no-decision against Texas in his Los Angeles debut as he gave up four runs and six hits over five innings Saturday. He was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds earlier this month and went 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA in four appearances (two starts) for Cincinnati. Wright has been torched for a .388 batting average against over 18 big-league innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons (hand) could return after a three-game absence.

2. Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion, who leads the AL with 116 RBIs, was hitless in nine at-bats in the Tampa Bay series.

3. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Skaggs (elbow) was scratched from Wednesday's start and an MRI exam displayed no structural damage to the ligaments.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Angels 2