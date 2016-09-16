Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

Toronto standout Josh Donaldson didn't look like a player hampered by a sore right hip in the opener of the four-game series and looks for another strong outing when the Blue Jays visit the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Donaldson served as the designated hitter and reached base five times on three hits and two walks in Thursday's 7-2 victory after being 0-for-23 over his past seven games.

Donaldson, the reigning American League MVP, missed the previous three games and the Blue Jays were concerned enough to have him undergo an MRI exam Wednesday. The results are currently a mystery as neither he nor manager John Gibbons would discuss the details. "He said my hips look good — for a 30-year-old athlete," Donaldson told reporters in reference to the doctor. "That's what he did say. Obviously, there's some wear and tear probably, but we feel like it's good enough for me to play." The Blue Jays are just 4-9 in September but are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the AL's two wild-card spots while the sinking Angels have lost four straight games and seven of their past eight to fall into last place in the AL West.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (9-14, 4.60 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (11-11, 5.25)

Dickey is starting for the first time since Sept. 5 when he got hammered for five runs and seven hits in four innings in a loss to the New York Yankees. The 41-year-old knuckleballer has set a career worst for losses and his ERA is his highest since 2009 when he had a 4.62 mark as a reliever for the Minnesota Twins. Dickey defeated the Angels on Aug. 23 when he gave up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 7-3 with a 4.18 ERA in 27 career appearances (11 starts).

Weaver is 11-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 14 career starts against the Blue Jays after a victory Aug. 25 in which he gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has won three consecutive decisions as he tries to salvage a shaky season in which he has seen opponents bat .304 against him. Weaver has served up 12 homers over his last seven starts and given up a career-worst 35 on the season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout, who is 6-for-13 against Dickey, hasn't homered in his past 10 games.

2. Toronto C Russell Martin homered and had four RBIs on Thursday and has 12 homers and 32 RBIs since Aug. 1.

3. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons (hand) went 2-for-4 with a homer in the opener after missing the previous three games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 11, Angels 3