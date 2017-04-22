Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels aim to halt a pair of losing streaks when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday for the second contest of their four-game series. Los Angeles has lost three straight overall and three in a row at home after suffering an 8-7 defeat in 13 innings in Friday's series opener.

Albert Pujols recorded three RBIs for the third time this season and Mike Trout homered for the second straight contest while extending his hitting streak to five games for the Angels, who have allowed eight runs in each of their last three contests. Toronto slugger Jose Bautista picked a perfect time to hit his first home run of the season, belting a three-run shot in the top of the 13th to snap a 5-5 tie, and the bullpen withstood a comeback attempt in the bottom of the frame as Los Angeles left the bases loaded. The power in the 36-year-old Bautista's bat could be running out as he opened the season with a 15-game home run drought after a campaign in which he hit only 22 shots - his lowest total since belting 13 in 2009, his first year with the Blue Jays. Both teams lost a starting infielder in the series opener as Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki left in the eighth inning with tightness in right hamstring while Los Angeles third baseman Yunel Escobar departed after six frames due to dizziness.

TV: 9:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Casey Lawrence (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (0-1, 5.19)

Lawrence will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make his first start in the majors. The 29-year-old native of Pennsylvania made his major-league debut on April 8, allowing one run on a hit and three walks while recording only two outs in a relief outing at Tampa Bay. Lawrence also came out of the bullpen versus the Rays the following day and surrendered two runs on two hits and a pair of walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Skaggs began the season with a pair of rough outings before bouncing back with a dominant effort at Kansas City on Sunday. The 25-year-old Californian scattered four hits and struck out nine over seven scoreless innings but did not factor in the decision. Skaggs has made three career starts against Toronto, going 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels INF Luis Valbuena (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next week.

2. Toronto designated INF Ty Kelly for assignment to open a roster spot for veteran RHP Mat Latos, who surrendered four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings of a start on Friday after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo.

3. Los Angeles placed Mike Morin (neck) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Alex Meyer, who came up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Friday's game and yielded two runs on two hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Blue Jays 2