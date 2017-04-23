Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

After halting a three-game slide that included a 13-inning loss in the series opener, the Los Angeles Angels look to make it two wins in a row when they continue the four-game set against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Los Angeles bounced back from the marathon loss to post a 5-4 victory on Saturday behind Andrelton Simmons' second career grand slam.

The win was just the second in 11 games for the Angels, who are seeking their first winning streak since capturing four in a row from April 7-11. Mike Trout is riding a six-game hitting streak after recording a pair of doubles and is one home run away from passing Vladimir Guerrero (173) for fifth place on the Angels' all-time list. The Blue Jays were in search of their initial winning streak of the season after Jose Bautista ended his season-opening homer drought with a three-run shot in the 13th inning on Friday. They staged a comeback attempt the following night, as Kevin Pillar belted a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Justin Smoak launched a solo blast in the ninth to cut a 5-1 deficit to one run.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (1-2, 4.05 ERA) vs. Angels RH Daniel Wright (0-0, 6.75)

Stroman has lost back-to-back starts after winning his season debut on April 6, when he gave up just one run over 6 1/3 innings at Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old New Yorker followed with a complete-game loss to Milwaukee and was tagged for six runs and 11 hits over 4 2/3 frames in a loss to Boston on Tuesday. Stroman is looking to defeat the Angels for the first time after going 0-1 with an 8.74 ERA in three career games (two starts) against them.

Wright was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday and will start in place of Jesse Chavez, who was used for an inning of relief on Friday. The 26-year-old Arkansas State product struggled in an appearance out of the bullpen for Los Angeles on April 13, surrendering three runs on three hits and three walks in four frames. Wright went 1-3 in five starts last season after being claimed off waivers from Cincinnati, including a loss to Toronto on Sept. 15 in which he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays placed SS Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list and optioned RHP Danny Barnes to Triple-A Buffalo while recalling fellow RHPs Casey Lawrence, who started and lost Saturday's contest, and Leonel Campos from Buffalo.

2. Los Angeles placed RHP Cam Bedrosian (groin) on the 10-day disabled list, transferred RHP Garrett Richards (biceps) to the 60-day DL and optioned RHP Alex Meyer to Triple-A Salt Lake while purchasing the contract of fellow RHP Kirby Yates from Salt Lake.

3. Toronto traded INF Ty Kelly, who was designated for assignment on Friday, to Philadelphia for cash.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Angels 4