Preview: Blue Jays at Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays turned on the power late on Sunday to gain the upper hand in their four-game set against the host Los Angeles Angels. Toronto now looks to record its first series win of the season when the teams conclude their string of matchups on Monday.

After splitting a pair of one-run decisions, the Blue Jays were kept off the scoreboard for seven innings on Sunday before Devon Travis and Kevin Pillar homered during a four-run eighth and Ryan Goins went deep in the ninth en route to a 6-2 triumph. Pillar's blast was his second in as many contests and extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Los Angeles received hits from only three players on Sunday, with Albert Pujols (three), Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons all recording multi-hit performances. Trout is riding a seven-game hitting streak during which he has registered five multi-hit efforts while Pujols - who is tied with Paul Molitor (605) for 12th place on the all-time doubles list - is the leader among Dominican-born players with 1,832 RBIs and needs one to pull even with Dave Winfield for 17th in major-league history.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (1-1, 5.11 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jesse Chavez (1-3, 5.00)

Liriano has bounced back nicely from a disastrous season debut in which he surrendered five runs on three hits and four walks while retiring just one batter at Tampa Bay. The 33-year-old Dominican, who escaped with a no-decision in that outing, allowed two runs and struck out 10 over 6 2/3 frames in a hard-luck loss to Baltimore on April 13 and scattered four hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings of a victory over Boston on Wednesday. Liriano has struggled against the Angels in his career, going 2-6 with a 6.20 ERA in 10 starts and a relief appearance.

Chavez will attempt to redeem himself after yielding three runs and four hits in one inning of relief in Friday's series opener, a 13-inning affair in which he suffered his third consecutive loss. The 33-year-old Californian, who originally was slated to face Toronto on Sunday, has allowed just one earned run in two of his three starts but went 1-1 in those outings. Chavez, who had a pair of brief stints with the Blue Jays, seeks his first career win over them after going 0-4 with an 8.53 ERA in four appearances (two starts).

1. The Angels recalled RHP Brooks Pounders from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and the 26-year-old was tagged for four runs and five hits over 1 1/3 innings in his debut for the team.

2. Toronto DH Kendrys Morales, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Angels, is 5-for-15 in the series.

3. Los Angeles designated RHP Kirby Yates for assignment Sunday - one day after the 30-year-old served up a pair of solo homers in one inning of relief in his season debut.

