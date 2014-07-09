Blue Jays 4, Angels 0: Jose Reyes went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs to back seven strong innings from R.A. Dickey as Toronto halted a five-game skid and snapped Los Angeles’ 11-game home winning streak.

Dickey (7-8) stopped a four-start losing streak by scattering four hits and striking out five in his first victory since June 4, ending the Angels’ overall winning streak at five games and denying their bid to match a franchise record for consecutive home victories. Munenori Kawasaki recorded two hits and scored twice for the Blue Jays, who had put up only six runs in dropping the first five games of their road trip.

Tyler Skaggs (4-5) fell to 0-4 over his last five starts, permitting three runs on a season-high 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings. Erick Aybar notched a pair of hits for Los Angeles, which was shut out for the first time since May 16.

Toronto wasted some chances before breaking through in the fifth, when Reyes followed one-out singles by Kawasaki and Josh Thole with one of his own to end the team’s 0-for-25 drought with runners in scoring position. Dickey retired 12 in a row until Mike Trout doubled with two outs in the sixth, but he was gunned down at third by left fielder Melky Cabrera attempting to stretch it into a triple.

Kawasaki sparked another rally with a one-out single in the seventh before Reyes launched a shot off Skaggs into the Blue Jays’ bullpen in left for his seventh homer, giving Toronto its first inning on the road trip with multiple runs. Dioner Navarro singled home Jose Bautista for an insurance run in the eighth before Dustin McGowan and Aaron Loup worked one inning apiece to complete the shutout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The consecutive singles by Kawasaki, Josh Thole and Reyes in the fifth inning marked the first time Toronto had three straight hits in a game since June 23, a span of 14 contests. ... Angels RHP Jered Weaver, who left Monday’s start after two innings due to lower-back tightness, played catch Tuesday and said he felt better, but the team is undecided on whether or not he will make his next scheduled start on Saturday. ... Blue Jays 1B Bautista, the captain of the American League squad for the Home Run Derby on Monday, selected defending champion Yoenis Cespedes of Oakland, Minnesota’s Brian Dozier and Baltimore’s Adam Jones to his team, with a fifth member to be named Thursday.