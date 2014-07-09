Angels 8, Blue Jays 7: Albert Pujols belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning as host Los Angeles won the series finale against visiting Toronto.

Kole Calhoun added a two-run blast and Howie Kendrick, David Freese and Josh Hamilton had RBI singles as the Angels won for the 15th time in 19 games. Jason Grilli (1-3) pitched a scoreless seventh and Joe Smith notched his 12th save as Los Angeles overcame three errors and another ugly outing by C.J. Wilson, who allowed six runs - three earned - in 3 2/3 innings.

Nolan Reimold drove in three runs, Dioner Navarro had three hits and an RBI and Steve Tolleson had a two-run single for the Blue Jays, who dropped to 1-6 on their road trip. Lefty reliever Aaron Loup (2-2) surrendered Pujols’ blast to halt a string of 10 straight scoreless appearances while Marcus Stroman was also tagged for six runs - five earned - in 3 2/3 innings.

An error by shortstop Jose Reyes opened the door for back-to-back singles by Kendrick and Freese in the second and Hamilton made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the third before Toronto pushed across five in the fourth with a major assist from the Angels, who threw away a pair of potential double-play balls. Tolleson delivered a two-run single and Reimold capped the uprising with a two-run double to knock out Wilson

Los Angeles tied it 6-6 with three in the bottom of the frame on a wild pitch and Calhoun’s two-run blast that ended Stroman’s day. Navarro put the Blue Jays back on top with a two-out single in the sixth before Pujols launched his 20th homer to straightaway center that just eluded a leaping Colby Rasmus and bounced off the top of the wall to give him 10 RBIs in his last six games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pujols’ homer was the 512th of his career, moving him past Mel Ott and into a tie with Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews for 21st place on the all-time list. ... Reyes, who extended his hitting streak to six games, singled in his first two at-bats to give him hits in six straight plate appearances. ... Los Angeles opens a four-game series in Texas on Thursday while Toronto has a day off before winding up its 10-game road trip with a three-game set at Tampa Bay.