Pujols’ 512th homer lifts Angels past Blue Jays

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With every big hit, it seems, Albert Pujols ties or passes a legendary player in major league annals, and Wednesday afternoon’s game-winner was no different.

The designated hitter’s two-run home run in the seventh inning turned a 7-6 deficit into an eventual 8-7 win for the Los Angeles Angels over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The homer made those in the Angels clubhouse forget it was a sloppily played game by both teams, who combined for 22 hits, four errors and a number of misplays that don’t show up in the box score.

Instead, the Angels were happy to answer questions about Pujols’ 512th career home run, which put him in a tie for 21st on the all-time list with Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews.

“When you start to hear the names that he’s in the same sentence with, you start to hear the guys that are really the all-time greats of this game, that he’s right there with, plus how much more baseball we hope Albert has in his body, it’s exciting, no doubt,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

“I think Albert is playing this game for the right reasons,” Scioscia continued. “He’s not playing to catch the next guy on the home run list. He’s not playing it for anything but helping us win. That’s why he’s so much fun to be around and why he has so much respect not only in this clubhouse but in the whole game of baseball.”

Pujols got a hold of a pitch from Blue Jays lefty Aaron Loup (2-2), a ground-ball pitcher who left the ball up. The 34-year-old slugger made him pay, as he has to so many pitchers.

“You’re aware,” Pujols said when asked about his place on the all-time list. “There’s so many people, my teammates, my hitting coaches that I’ve had in my career. It takes a lot of people to help you out and have a good career.”

It was an exasperating loss for the Blue Jays, who managed 12 hits, including three from designated hitter Dioner Navarro. They had a five-run fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead, but they couldn’t stop the onslaught produced by the Angels’ offense.

”It’s disappointing,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”They’ve got good hitters. I don’t know if there’s a better lineup in the major leagues than what they’ve got there.

“And of course Pujols did his thing. That’s what the big boys do. Stars do that. You look at their lineup top to bottom, it’s a tough lineup.”

The Angels got another stellar performance from their bullpen, which was necessary because starter C.J. Wilson didn’t make it out of the fourth inning.

Six Angels relievers -- Cam Bedrosian, Joe Thatcher, Fernando Salas, Jason Grilli (1-1), Kevin Jepsen and Joe Smith (12th save) -- combined to hold Toronto to one run in the final 5 1/3 innings.

Besides Pujols’ homer, the Angels got a key two-run homer from right fielder Kole Calhoun in the fourth inning.

The Angels won two of three in the series and six of seven during the homestand that ended Wednesday. The Blue Jays lost for the sixth time in seven games.

“We (threw) away an opportunity,” Gibbons said. “We had the lead. We left so many guys on base, there comes a time where you have to blow open a game.”

Both starting pitchers struggled from the beginning and were in the showers before the fifth inning began.

Wilson had his fourth bad start in a row, giving up six runs (three earned), eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. He wasn’t helped by his defense, which committed three errors in the first four innings.

Wilson has a 10.26 ERA in his past four starts, and he hasn’t lasted five innings in any of his past three outings.

He managed to wriggle out of trouble early against the Blue Jays, but the Toronto offense caught up to him in a four-run fifth. The big hits of the inning were a two-run single by third baseman Steve Tolleson and a two-run double by right fielder Nolan Reimold.

Meanwhile, Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman gave up six runs (five earned), eight hits and one walk in 3 2/3 innings. He worked a 1-2-3 first inning before it all went downhill from there.

The Angels scored twice in the second on RBI singles by second baseman Howie Kendrick and third baseman David Freese. In the third, Los Angeles got an RBI single by left fielder Josh Hamilton. In the fourth, after a wild pitch scored a run, Stroman gave up a two-run homer to Calhoun, which tied the score at 6 and knocked Stroman out of the game.

NOTES: Blue Jays OF Cole Gillespie was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 7, because of an abdominal strain. He injured himself Monday while hitting in the batting cage. C Erik Kratz was called up from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was hitting .316 with three homers and 17 RBIs. ... CF Mike Trout will become the first Angel to start back-to-back All-Star games since Vladimir Guerrero started four in a row from 2004 to 2007. It will be Trout’s third All-Star appearance, becoming the fourth outfielder in American League history to do so before age 23. The others are Mickey Mantle, Al Kaline and Ken Griffey Jr.