Jays, Donaldson dominate Angels in 15-3 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For the past two months, the Toronto Blue Jays have been going as third baseman Josh Donaldson goes.

Donaldson drove in six runs to become the first major leaguer to amass 100 RBIs this season while leading the Toronto Blue Jays’ 15-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in front of 42,578 at Angel Stadium.

“He’s been unbelievable all year long but specifically in the last two months with runners on base,” Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista said. “No matter how they pitch him, it seems like he’s ready to his what’s coming. It’s impressive.”

Donaldson had a three-run homer, a two-run single and a run-scoring double in finishing 4-for-5 and scoring three times. His 100 RBIs established a personal best, surpassing the 98 he accumulated last year with the Oakland Athletics.

“It means a lot,” Donaldson said of his achievement. “Especially the last couple of years, I’ve been right around it and haven’t been able to get there. But without my teammates, and the guys who are getting on base, it’s not possible. I‘m not hitting 100 homers.”

Donaldson agreed with Bautista’s assessment of his recent success.

“Especially the last week, I feel like every time I‘m coming up, I have someone in scoring position or somebody on base,” Donaldson said. “I feel like pitchers are being more aggressive with me early in the count. They have a tendency to throw more strikes early on. The times that they don‘t, I’ve been able to lay off those pitches and continue to get in good hitter’s counts. It’s been good for me.”

Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion contributed three RBIs and extended his career-best hitting streak to 18 games. Bautista and first baseman Chris Colabello each had three of the Blue Jays’ 20 hits.

Right-hander Marco Estrada (11-7) picked up his fourth victory in five decisions. Estrada conceded three runs and five hits, two of which were home runs, but yielded no walks and collected four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays (68-55) used their fourth win in five games and their 18th in 22 to remain half a game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East. In the process, Toronto established season highs in runs and hits for one game.

The Angels (63-60) lost ground in both the divisional and wild-card races after suffering their third successive loss and their ninth in 13 games.

Los Angeles fell to third place in the American League West and now trails the first-place Houston Astros by 4 1/2 games. In the fight for the second wild-card berth, the Angels dropped half a game behind the Texas Rangers, who now hold the second spot.

“Right now, we have to circle all wagons in house and get our game in order,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

Right-handed closer Huston Street, who gave up two hits and struck out two in his lone inning of relief in the top of the ninth, felt so frustrated that he threw his glove and yelled at his teammates upon returning to the dugout.

“It’s frustrating to lose like we have the last two games,” Street said. “I hate losing like this and sometimes you just have to try and get guys going. There needs to be a sense of urgency. Guys need to feel that. I wanted people to at least hear it, feel it or something, just because it’s time.”

The Blue Jays took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third against left-hander Andrew Heaney. Center fielder Kevin Pillar and left fielder Ben Revere began the inning with singles and, with two outs, Donaldson sent a 94 mph fastball into the left-field bleachers for his 34th home run of the season.

Toronto sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth against Heaney and right-hander Cam Bedrosian, turning six hits, three walks, two sacrifice flies and a wild pitch into seven runs and a 10-0 advantage.

Donaldson’s two-run single and Bautista’s two-run triple off the right-field wall were the big hits. Cliff Pennington and Encarnacion contributed sacrifice flies, and Revere walked with the bases loaded to force Colabello home. Colabello had two hits in the inning, both singles.

Heaney (5-2) lasted just 3 1/3 innings, his shortest appearance of the season. The left-hander allowed eight runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out three and throwing 71 pitches.

The Angels ended the shutout in the bottom of the fourth on a run-scoring double by left fielder David Murphy, the 200th double of his career.

Donaldson responded with his own RBI double in the top of the fifth to restore Toronto’s 10-run lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Los Angeles used two solo home runs to narrow the deficit to 11-3. Designated hitter C.J. Cron’s 10th homer of the season sailed over the center-field fence. One out later, third baseman Kaleb Cowart got his first major-league hit by propelling Estrada’s 79 mph fastball about three rows into the right-field bleachers.

NOTES: Toronto C Russell Martin received the game off in favor of Dioner Navarro. Martin had been playing despite a sore left hamstring. ... Blue Jays LF Ben Revere had his second four-hit game of the season Friday night and the 14th of his career. ... Blue Jays DH Edwin Encarnacion has reached base in 23 consecutive games. ... Los Angeles optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Triple-A Salt Lake and recalled INF Grant Green. Green started at second base and batted ninth. ... Angels CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols are on pace to become the first duo to hit 40 home runs apiece in club history. ... The Angels inducted Dean Chance, Tim Salmon and Mike Witt into the club’s Hall of Fame. Chance won the Cy Young Award in 1964, when only one pitcher in the major leagues could receive it. Salmon was the American League’s Rookie of the Year in 1993 and holds the team record with 299 home runs. Witt threw a perfect game in 1984 and combined with Mark Langston on a no-hitter in 1990.