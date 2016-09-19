Rangers' Perez on rise ahead of start vs. Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The series opener between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday isn't just a big game for the first-place Rangers.

It's also a big deal in Venezuela. The pitching matchup features Texas lefty Martin Perez (10-10, 4.20 ERA) against his countryman, right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (5-8, 5.43 ERA).

For Perez though, the game has everything to do with building off his recent success and nothing to do with who his mound opponent is.

Perez recorded quality starts in each of his past three outings and is 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA in that span. The start will be his 31st of the season, which is the most of any Texas pitcher and a career high.

Perez feels as if he has found his groove after a rough start to the second half of the season.

"You never have 30 consistent starts," Perez said. "I think the first half was good for me. In the second half, I've faced teams I've faced before and they know how I pitch and they've got me. I've done my adjustment and now I feel great. I just need to continue to throw strikes and attack the zone every time and move the ball and see what happens."

One thing that is working well recently for Perez is minimizing damage. In the past, he struggled because of the big inning. He learned from those outings, though, and knows he doesn't have to be perfect every inning to give the Cowboys a chance to win.

"If I do my job, we're going to win," he said. "I just want to give my team a chance to win. We don't have time to practice things. It's time to win, and it's time to compete. The time for working on things is in spring training. I prepared myself to do this, help my team. I think I did a great job, but I have to stay focused and continue to win."

Winning won't be easy against the Angels despite Los Angeles being in last place in the division. The Angels are 8-8 against the Rangers this year, and they have won 20 of their past 35 meetings against Texas.

Chacin has been tough on the Rangers, too. He has faced Texas three times this year and has allowed four earned runs in 12 innings. And while Chacin has been bouncing between the bullpen and the rotation, he has excelled in his recent starting action. He has allowed a total of one run in 11 2/3 innings over his past two starts.

On Wednesday against the visiting Seattle Mariners, Chacin got an emergency start in place of left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who was scratched because of a sore forearm. In six innings, Chacin gave up just one run on three hits. He didn't walk a batter while striking out five in a 78-pitch outing.

"He's doing great," Angels rookie catcher Juan Graterol said of Chacin. "He's always ahead in the count, and he throws everything for strikes."

Chacin will take the mound for a last-place Los Angeles team that just beat the playoff hopeful Toronto Blue Jays in consecutive games, 6-1 on Saturday and 4-0 on Sunday. The Angels had lost nine of 10 before those two victories.