Stroman goes the distance in Blue Jays' 6-2 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Marcus Stroman provided the early lightning and the Toronto Blue Jays' bats supplied the late thunder.

Stroman allowed seven hits, one earned run and retired 17 straight batters at one point and kept the Blue Jays in the game until Devon Travis, Kevin Pillar and Ryan Goins homered in the last two innings in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

The hero of the championship game of the World Baseball Classic in March, Toronto's ace right-hander needed just 99 pitches, 63 of them strikes, for his second complete game of the season.

"He is such a fierce competitor," Travis said afterward. "I looked up at the scoreboard in the seventh inning and he's needed just 70 pitches to get us here, and we haven't given him anything."

"He has the ability to throw complete games like this," said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, who was ejected in the third inning. "He gets ground balls. He's a competitive, emotional guy. He can do this every outing."

The Angels' first run against Stroman came on a controversial quick-pitch call in the third inning. With two outs and Kole Calhoun batting, Los Angeles' right fielder lowered his bat as Stroman threw a 3-1 strike, but home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus ruled Calhoun wasn't ready and ruled it a quick-pitch ball for a walk.

Gibbons came out to argue the call and was tossed. The Angels capitalized with Mike Trout singling Calhoun to third and Albert Pujols bouncing a grounder past the middle infielders into center to make it a 1-0 game.

The Blue Jays had just one hit and two walks from the second to the seventh inning but hit two home runs in a four-run eighth to take the lead against a stretched Los Angeles bullpen.

Deolis Guerra, the Angels' fourth pitcher, walked Russell Martin to start the eighth and Travis hit his first home run of the season, a blast to left field, to quickly turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Travis came into the game hitting .109.

"I've been feeling good," said Travis, who also had a double. "I just try to get good at-bats and not search for that hit. I can build on this.

With two outs, Brooks Pounder, making his Angels debut after being recalled, relieved Guerra and was tattooed. Pillar hit his third home run of the season, a deep fly to center, to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and make it 3-1.

Ezequiel Carrera followed with a line-drive triple into the right field corner and scored on Kendrys Morales' single to make it 4-1. Travis doubled and Goins homered in the ninth to make it 6-1. The Angels got an unearned run in the ninth.

Daniel Wright, who made one relief appearance early in the season, worked five solid innings in his first start of 2017 for Los Angeles. He allowed three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Wright also helped himself by picking two runners off, one to end the third and the second to get the first out of the fourth.

The Angels turned to their bullpen thereafter. Blake Parker and Jose Alvarez worked 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh before Guerra and Pounders turned the game upside down the eighth.

"(Wright) did what we hoped, and then we went looking for matchups," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Everybody's pitching a lot, and they came back and got us."

NOTES: The Angels were busy making transactions. They recalled RHP Brooks Pounders from Triple-A Salt Lake City and sent RHP Kirby Yates, who gave up two home runs in his debut Saturday, back to Salt Lake. They also traded OF Ryan LaMarre to Oakland for cash or a player to be named. ... Manager Mike Scioscia rested three starters, LF Cameron Maybin (hitting .192), 3B Yunel Escobar and 2B Danny Espinosa. The latter two had started the previous 19 games. Espinoza has three home runs and 12 RBIs but has struck out 28 times in 67 at-bats. ... Six of nine Angels starters came into the game hitting .224 or below. ... LHP Tyler Skaggs' excellent start Saturday marked the first time an Angel starter pitched into eighth. He has allowed two runs with 13 strikeouts in his last 14 innings. ... Toronto has scored four runs or less in 15 of 19 games and ranks 27th in runs. Four Blue Jays starters came in hitting .200 or below. ... After hitting just four home runs in their first nine games, the Jays have hit 12 in their last nine. ... Blue Jays C Jarrod Saltalamacchia has struck out in 11 of his last 13 at-bats.