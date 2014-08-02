Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

The Toronto Blue Jays insist they are still in the race despite a lack of action at the trade deadline and hope to gain more ground as their injured players slowly make their way back. The Blue Jays will go for their seventh win in eight games when they visit the Houston Astros again Saturday. The Astros pulled out a 3-1 win Friday to even the four-game set at a win apiece and snap Toronto’s six-game streak.

The Blue Jays sit 2 1/2 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East and have Brett Lawrie, Edwin Encarnacion and Adam Lind working their way back to an offense that was working in high gear before Friday’s loss. Houston continues to introduce new talent into its lineup and was rewarded with rookie Gregorio Petit’s first major-league home run that snapped an eighth-inning tie Friday. The Astros (45-65) are 20 games under .500 but have won three of their last five games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (9-10, 3.91 ERA) vs. Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (3-7, 4.30)

Dickey is coming off a strong effort Monday, when he allowed one run and three hits in seven innings while striking out 10 at Boston. The veteran knuckleball specialist had been reached for nine runs in 13 innings over his previous two turns. Dickey was reached for five runs on six hits - two home runs - in seven innings to suffer a loss against Houston on April 10.

Oberholtzer faced AL-best Oakland in each of his last two turns and came out of the stretch 1-0 while allowing a total of five runs in 13 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old has posted a quality start in four of five outings since coming back from a month-long stint in the minors. Oberholtzer started at Toronto on April 8 and surrendered three runs on as many hits in 5 1/3 innings to suffer the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 1B Jesus Guzman left Friday’s game with back spasms.

2. Houston recalled RHP prospect Mike Foltynewicz on Friday and will use him in the bullpen the rest of the way.

3. Lawrie played 2B in his first rehab game Friday and will switch between second and third when he returns to Toronto.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Astros 4