Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

The Houston Astros are making life tough for playoff contenders as their young team begins to come together. The Astros will try to earn their second straight series win over an American League contender when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday. Houston took two of three from the AL-best Oakland Athletics earlier in the week and put itself in position to drop Toronto with back-to-back wins.

The Astros received home runs from Chris Carter, Jason Castro and Jon Singleton - his of the inside-the-park variety - on Saturday while young players like Jose Altuve, Mike Foltynewicz and Brett Oberholtzer put up strong efforts. The Blue Jays suddenly find themselves in an offensive lull with a total of three runs in back-to-back losses after averaging more than six in taking 11 of the previous 13 contests. Toronto, which is awaiting the returns of Brett Lawrie, Adam Lind and Edwin Encarnacion, is 2 1/2 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (7-2, 3.03 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (4-8, 4.39)

Stroman has allowed a total of one run in 21 innings over his last three starts while striking out 20 and walking four. The 23-year-old owns a 2.12 ERA in 11 starts since moving into the rotation and has not lost since June 17. Stroman is making his first career appearance against Houston and is 2-1 with a 3.47 ERA in six road games - four starts.

Feldman stayed put at the trade deadline and remains one of the few veterans in the Astros clubhouse. The 31-year-old is coming off one of his best starts of the season - a seven-inning stint against Oakland in which he allowed one run on five hits but did not factor in the decision. Feldman last faced Toronto as a member of the Orioles on July 14, 2013, and scattered three runs over 7 1/3 innings to pick up a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 1B Jesus Guzman, who left Friday’s game with back spasms, had X-rays come back negative and is day-to-day.

2. Lawrie began a rehab assignment on Friday and could be back in a week.

3. Carter has five RBIs and six runs scored in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Astros 2