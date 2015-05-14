Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

Buoyed by a dramatic victory, the Houston Astros continue their six-game homestand when they square off with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. The American League West-leading Astros appeared headed for their seventh defeat in nine games before launching three solo homers to salvage a two-game split versus San Francisco on Wednesday.

George Springer celebrated his return from the seven-day concussion disabled list with a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and closer Luke Gregerson nailed down the save in his first appearance since coming off the family medical emergency list. The Blue Jays opened their seven-game road trip by dropping two of three to AL East rival Baltimore. Toronto has been a feast-of-famine club offensively during a 4-4 stretch, amassing 27 runs in the four victories while managing only nine in the four defeats. The Astros won four of seven meetings last season, outscoring the Blue Jays 17-4 in the final three.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto) ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (3-0, 6.69 ERA) vs. Astros RH Roberto Hernandez (1-3, 3.86)

Hutchison rebounded from a pair of ugly starts his last time out, earning the victory with five innings of one-run ball against Boston. He had been battered for 12 runs and 17 hits in his previous two outings while failing to get through the fifth inning. The 24-year-old Hutchison is 1-0 in four road starts despite getting shelled for 19 runs on 24 hits over 12 2/3 innings in his last three away from home.

Hernandez deserved a better face last time out, taking the loss despite holding the Los Angeles Angels to two runs on six hits over a season-high 7 2/3 innings. He had permitted at least three runs in each of his first five starts but has pitched a minimum of six innings over his last five turns. Hernandez is 3-3 with a 4.24 ERA versus the Blue Jays and has struggled against Jose Bautista, who is 6-for-15 with a homer.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros C Jason Castro has homered in back-to-back games and hit safely in 11 of his last 12.

2. Toronto has scored at least six runs in each of Hutchison’s seven starts.

3. RF Colby Rasmus is in his first season with Houston after slamming 63 homers over the previous three seasons with the Blue Jays.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Astros 4