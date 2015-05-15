Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

The American League West-leading Houston Astros aim for their third consecutive victory Friday when they continue their four-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. Houston dropped the opener of its nine-game homestand before earning a split of its two-game set versus San Francisco with a 4-3 triumph, which was followed by a 6-4 win over Toronto on Thursday.

The Astros used a four-run rally in the seventh inning to overcome a 4-2 deficit, with Jonathan Villar highlighting the uprising with a two-run double. The victory was just the third of the season when trailing after six frames for Houston, which moved 4 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels in the West. Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion hit back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning for the Blue Jays, who fell to 1-3 on their seven-game road trip. Toronto has lost four of its last five overall contests and is tied with Baltimore, Oakland and the Chicago White Sox for the most road defeats (12) in the AL.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (1-4, 5.00 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (4-0, 1.39)

Dickey was roughed up by Boston in his last outing on Sunday when he surrendered six runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings. The 40-year-old knuckleballer has yielded at least four runs in four of his last five starts and has not recorded a strikeout in three of his last four turns. Dickey is 2-4 with a 4.52 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against Houston.

Keuchel put forth his worst performance of the season on Saturday but still came away with the win after allowing four runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings at the Los Angeles Angels. The 27-year-old has given up a total of four runs in his previous six starts this year. Keuchel has yet to lose to Toronto, going 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA in three career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve drew his sixth intentional walk of the season, tying him with Detroit teammates Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez for the AL lead.

2. The back-to-back homers on Thursday were the first for Toronto this campaign.

3. Houston recalled RHP Jake Buchanan, who went 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 17 appearances (two starts) last season - his first in the major leagues.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Blue Jays 2