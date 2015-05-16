Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

The Houston Astros look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night in the third of a four-game set. The Astros lead the American League in home runs with 52 after slamming three for the second time in three games in Friday’s 8-4 victory over slumping Toronto.

George Springer, who clubbed 20 homers in 78 games as a rookie, connected for the second time in three games since returning from the 7-day concussion list. Houston is also getting power from some unexpected sources as Luis Valbuena hit his team-high ninth - more than halfway to last year’s career-best 16. Jose Altuve, batting .338, went deep for the fifth time and is two shy of his career high. The Blue Jays lead the majors with 193 runs scored but they have allowed 180 - also tops in baseball.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-2, 3.54 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (2-4, 5.23)

Estrada, who surrendered a major league-leading 29 home runs last year, had done a good job of keeping the ball in the park this season until he was victimized by a pair of blasts in a 5-2 loss at Baltimore last time out. He lost his previous outing after giving up five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings versus the Yankees. Estrada, who began the year in the bullpen, is 1-0 in nine appearances (three starts) versus Houston.

Feldman received one run or fewer in run support for the fourth time in seven outings and took the loss against the Angels despite going seven strong innings and giving up three runs. He was knocked around for six runs and nine hits over three innings in his previous turn against Texas. Feldman has made 14 appearances (eight starts) against Toronto and posted a 2-4 record and 5.08 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve is 4-for-7 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

2. Blue Jays RF Chris Colabello continued his torrid hitting since his promotion from the minors and is batting .474 in 10 games.

3. Toronto acquired SS Ronald Torreyes from Houston for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Blue Jays 4