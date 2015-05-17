Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

Collin McHugh looks to bounce back from his first defeat in 17 starts as the Houston Astros attempts to complete a four-game sweep of the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. The Astros have won four in a row to push their record to an American League-leading 24-13, which matches the best 37-game start in franchise history.

Houston continues to rely on the long ball, swatting three homers for the 12th time this season in Saturday’s 6-5 victory to boost its AL-best total to 55. A pair of players in deep slumps joined the hit parade as Chris Carter launched a three-run blast and Evan Gattis contributed a two-run homer among his two hits. Toronto had won three straight to move a game above .500 before dropping six of its last seven and permitting at least five runs in each of the losses. Left-hander Mark Buehrle, who has the only victory in the past week, will attempt to break the Blue Jays’ four-game slide Sunday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (5-2, 5.54 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-1, 3.50)

Buehrle won his second consecutive start last time out, holding Baltimore to two runs on four hits over six innings. He went five innings to beat the Yankees in his previous turn, rebounding from a pair of horrid outings in which he was rocked for 13 runs and 24 hits over 10 innings. Buehrle has an unblemished record against the Astros, winning all four career starts while surrendering a miserly three runs over 30 1/3 innings.

McHugh’s 11-game winning streak came to a halt when he was knocked around for seven runs (three earned) over 4 2/3 innings by San Francisco on Tuesday. It was the first loss since July 27 for McHugh, who started his 16-start unbeaten streak against Toronto on Aug. 1 with 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball. McHugh has permitted 11 runs in his last two home starts, including four home runs surrendered to Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Carter and Jose Altuve are each 4-for-11 against Buehrle.

2. Blue Jays 3B Edwin Encarnacion has homered four times in the last five games.

3. Toronto leads the league with 14 road losses.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Astros 2