Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

The Toronto Blue Jays were missing two big bats from their starting lineup in the series opener but hope to at least have third baseman Josh Donaldson back when they visit the Houston Astros on Tuesday for the second contest of their four-game set. Donaldson has been bothered by a hamstring injury but did pinch-hit and remain in Monday's 2-1, 14-inning loss while shortstop Troy Tulowitzki missed the game with a chip fracture in his right thumb.

Tulowitzki figures to avoid a stint on the 15-day disabled list but isn't able to comfortably grip a bat. "He feels better, but he's not ready to play yet," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons told reporters. "It shouldn't be more than a couple of days, I hope. He feels much better. It didn't really swell up as much as we thought, so that's a good sign." Houston halted a three-game losing streak with Monday's win as Carlos Correa delivered an RBI double off the fence in right-center-field for the club's ninth walk-off victory of the season. Jose Altuve slugged his 19th homer for the Astros, who are 2 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays and Boston in the American League wild-card race.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (7-12, 4.66 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (6-4, 3.18)

Dickey has lost three consecutive starts, surrendering 17 earned runs - and six homers - in 14 2/3 innings during that stretch. The 41-year-old will tie his career high for defeats with his next setback as his once-feared knuckleball no longer is so daunting to hit. Dickey is 2-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 13 career appearances (11 starts) versus Houston and has struggled against Carlos Gomez (7-for-13), who missed the opener with a hamstring injury.

McCullers has struck out 10 while winning each of his last two starts. He has allowed exactly one run in five of his last six outings and has served up just two homers over his past 10 turns. McCullers is 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA in nine home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays acquired Scott Feldman from the Astros prior to Monday's non-waiver trade deadline for fellow RHP Guadalupe Chavez.

2. Toronto obtained more pitchers in two different deadline trades, receiving LHP Francisco Liriano from Pittsburgh for RHP Drew Hutchison, C Reese McGuire and OF Harold Ramirez while picking up Mike Bolsinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers for fellow RHP Jesse Chavez.

3. Houston dealt RHP Josh Fields to the Dodgers for INF/OF Yordan Alvarez and recalled RHP Joe Musgrove from Triple-A Fresno.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Blue Jays 2