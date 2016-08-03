Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

The Toronto Blue Jays are bracing for the return of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki before the conclusion of a four-game series with the host Houston Astros. Tulowitzki suffered a chip fracture in his right thumb Sunday and manager John Gibbons said Tulowitzki might return to the lineup for Wednesday's contest.

Tulowitzki is able to field and throw but was still experiencing discomfort when trying to grip a bat Tuesday. "We can put Tulo in there if we had to," Gibbons told reporters. "He said, 'If you need me, do that.' Hopefully, he's all right (Wednesday) or the next day. He said he felt much better. He took a few swings off a tee in there and feels a little better." The Blue Jays were feeling better after designated hitter Jose Bautista and first baseman Edwin Encarnacion smacked solo homers in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Astros after losing the opener by the same score in 14 innings. Toronto, which trails the Baltimore Orioles by one game in the American League East, leads the AL wild-card race by one game over Boston while Houston is 2 1/2 behind the Red Sox for the final spot.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (6-4, 3.02 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (7-7, 4.75)

Estrada halted a four-start winless stretch by beating Baltimore in his last outing despite giving up four runs (three earned) and five hits over six innings. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 11 straight starts and 16 of 18 overall. Estrada is 1-0 with a 3.13 ERA in 10 career appearances (four starts) against Houston but has served up two homers to Luis Valbuena (5-for-18) and struggled against Jose Altuve (4-for-11).

McHugh was pounded for eight runs and 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings while losing to Detroit on Friday. The poor performance followed consecutive victories in which he allowed only two runs and struck out 16 in 12 innings. McHugh is 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays and has struggled to retire Michael Saunders (5-for-12, two homers) and Russell Martin (4-for-6, homer).

1. Astros RHP Lance McCullers (leg) departed Tuesday's contest after 4 2/3 innings because of an apparent injury.

2. Bautista's blast on Tuesday was the 300th of his career.

3. Houston placed RHP Luke Gregerson (oblique) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled 1B A.J. Reed from Triple-A Fresno.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Astros 2