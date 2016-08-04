Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

J.A. Happ looks to win his ninth consecutive decision when the Toronto Blue Jays conclude their four-game set against the host Houston Astros on Thursday. Happ has allowed a total of two runs in his last four victories and has set a career high with an American League-leading 14 victories.

Toronto won two of the first three games of the series, including a 3-1 victory on Wednesday in which Josh Donaldson homered twice and Jose Bautista went deep once. Troy Tulowitzki has yet to appear in the series due to a chip fracture in his right thumb and is questionable to play in the finale. Toronto is one game behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East and possesses the first wild card, while Houston has dropped five of its last six contests and sits three games behind Detroit for the second wild-card spot. The Astros have scored just four runs in the series and have touched home plate just six times in the last five contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (14-3, 3.16 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (7-4, 4.42)

Happ has posted a 2.60 ERA during a nine-start unbeaten streak in which he has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of the outings. He defeated Baltimore in his last turn, when he gave up one run and three hits in seven innings and matched his career high with 11 strikeouts. Happ is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA in six career starts against the Astros and has shut down Jose Altuve (1-for-9).

Fiers received a no-decision in his last turn despite allowing just one unearned run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings against Detroit. He has won four of his last five decisions and has given up two or fewer earned runs in five of his last eight outings. Fiers is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros LF Colby Rasmus is hitless in 13 at-bats in the series and is just 2-for-55 over his last 14 games.

2. Toronto OF Michael Saunders is 3-for-27 with 16 strikeouts over his last seven contests.

3. Houston RHP Lance McCullers (elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list one day after leaving Tuesday's start with discomfort and RHP Brad Peacock was recalled from Triple-A Fresno.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Astros 1