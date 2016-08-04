Estrada, Donaldson lead Jays over Astros

HOUSTON -- Marco Estrada pitched seven strong innings and Josh Donaldson slugged a pair of home runs as the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Houston Astros 3-1 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Donaldson produced his ninth career multi-homer game and third this season with home runs in consecutive plate appearances. He belted his 26th and 27th homers on the year in support of Estrada (7-4), who allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts to pace Toronto (61-47).

The Astros (56-51) continue to scuffle offensively, scoring just 20 runs over their last nine games. Houston is just 2-7 during that stretch.

Jose Bautista homered just ahead of Donaldson in the sixth inning off Astros right-hander Collin McHugh (7-8), marking the sixth time this season the Blue Jays have smacked back-to-back home runs.

Jose Altuve drove home Marwin Gonzalez with an RBI double in the sixth inning. The Astros managed four extra-base hits but finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna set the side down in order in the ninth inning for his 23rd save on the year.

McHugh rediscovered the form that carried him through a lengthy stretch of quality starts prior to his implosion last weekend in Detroit, working around a pair of singles through three innings before the Blue Jays started showcasing their prodigious power.

Donaldson snapped the scoreless tie with his leadoff homer in the fourth inning, an opposite-field shot that merely prompted McHugh to get back on his horse. McHugh responded by retiring seven consecutive batters until he faced into Bautista with one out in the sixth inning.

Bautista homered for a second consecutive night to left field, doubling the Blue Jays' lead to 2-0 with his 15th home run on the season. That margin didn't hold long for Donaldson cranked the first pitch of his third at-bat over the right-field wall for his second opposite-field home run.

McHugh surrendered six hits and three home runs with one walk mixed in. He recorded 10 strikeouts for the third time this season but left with a 3-0 deficit courtesy of Estrada and the Astros' stale offense.

NOTES: The Astros placed RHP Lance McCullers on the 15-day disabled list with an elbow strain. McCullers will not throw for two weeks before being reevaluated. McCullers departed his start with two outs in the fifth inning Tuesday night with elbow discomfort. The Astros recalled RHP Brad Peacock (5-5, 4.13 ERA) from Triple-A Fresno to take McCullers' roster spot. ... Newly acquired Blue Jays LHP Francisco Liriano arrived and the club announced that he would pitch the series opener in Kansas City on Friday. Toronto traded RHP Drew Hutchison to the Pirates for Liriano and two prospects. RHP Aaron Sanchez will have his start pushed back to Saturday and a date for his transition to the bullpen remains undetermined. ... The Astros selected RHP James Hoyt from Triple-A Fresno and placed RHP Doug Fister on the paternity-leave list. Fister is eligible to return on Saturday. Hoyt (4-3, 1.62 ERA) recorded 28 saves in 45 games with the Grizzlies.