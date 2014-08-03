Astros put together 8-2 win over Jays

HOUSTON -- Even the best-laid plans -- and by-the-book decisions -- sometimes require a measure of luck or a well-positioned outfielder.

Left-hander Brett Oberholtzer worked seven strong innings and the Houston Astros defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park with a perfect blend of pitching, hitting and defense.

Clinging to a 4-2 lead and with Blue Jays pinch-hitter Juan Francisco at the plate representing the trying run, Astros right fielder Robbie Grossman closed the eighth inning by reaching over the right-field wall to pull back a two-run homer.

“Off the bat I thought it was long gone,” Oberholtzer said, “but Robbie made a heck of a play to keep the game where it was.”

Grossman not only preserved the lead, but he saved Astros manager Bo Porter from criticism. Porter yanked flame-throwing right-hander Mike Foltynewicz in favor of left-hander Tony Sipp, who surrendered the blast to the left-handed-hitting Francisco on the first pitch he threw.

The Astros (46-65) blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth inning when catcher Jason Castro delivered an opposite-field, two-run homer off Blue Jays left-hander Brett Cecil. First baseman Jon Singleton followed with a two-run, inside-the-park homer off Cecil on a play that was overturned by umpire review after Singleton was initially ruled out.

”We tie the game right there, and they pour it on late,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”We haven’t been able to get any outs late in the game coming in from the bullpen at all. We have to tighten that up.

“They play with passion over there. A bunch of young, talented kids that mean something to them. They took it to us.”

Right-hander R.A. Dickey (9-11) took the loss for the Blue Jays (60-52).

Oberholtzer (4-7) turned in his fourth consecutive quality start with two runs, six hits and one walk allowed and five strikeouts in seven innings.

The Blue Jays scored in their first at-bat for the third time this series with shortstop Jose Reyes doing the honors against Oberholtzer. Reyes opened with a leadoff double and came home three batters later when designated hitter Nolan Reimold delivered a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Astros grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first when designated hitter Chris Carter knocked in second baseman Jose Altuve with a double and Singleton drove home Carter with a single.

Carter and Altuve delivered again for Houston in the fifth inning.

Altuve snapped a 2-all tie by sheer hustle, scoring from first base on two throwing errors designed to nullify his base-stealing prowess.

Altuve took third base when Dickey made an errant pickoff throw that bounced past first baseman Danny Valencia. As Altuve slid into third, the Valencia throw arrived and short-hopped third baseman Steve Tolleson, rolling far enough away that Altuve scored without a throw.

“That’s a base stealer. I am trying to pick him off,” Dickey said. “A lot of times those throws are going to be low. Unfortunately, the throw was up the line just a tad. I am trying to get him out. I’ve always tried to do that, so that’s why I normally have pretty good success picking guys off.”

Carter followed by crushing the first pitch of his third at-bat 411 feet to the train tracks above the seats in left field, building the Houston lead to 4-2 with his team-leading 22nd home run.

More theatrics followed in a game that featured a little bit of everything, including the unexpected.

“Today was one of those days we can definitely build off of and remember,” said Singleton, who finished 3-for-4. “We all played well. We made plays on defense and offense. Today was an exciting day.”

NOTES: Astros SS Marwin Gonzalez missed his fourth consecutive game resting his sore right hamstring, although manager Bo Porter anticipates Gonzalez playing in the series finale against the Blue Jays on Sunday. The Astros have Monday off before opening a three-game series in Philadelphia, a break that should allow Gonzalez additional rest. ... Blue Jays INF Brett Lawrie began a rehab assignment Friday night and finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored for Class A Dunedin. Lawrie played exclusively at second base and expects to also play third during his assignment. Lawrie was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured right index finger June 23. ... Porter will make a decision on his fifth starter Monday, an off day for the Astros. The club traded RHP Jarred Cosart to the Marlins on Thursday and used RHP Jake Buchanan as its emergency starter. Buchanan remains an option to remain in the rotation if the Astros don’t recall RHP Brad Peacock from Triple-A Oklahoma City.