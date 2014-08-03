Feldman, Astros top Blue Jays

HOUSTON -- For a second consecutive start , Houston Astros right-hander Scott Feldman flashed the form reminiscent of his brilliant start to the season. This time, he didn’t allow the bullpen to squander his performance.

Feldman tossed his first complete game of the season and Houston rode a third consecutive strong outing from a starting pitcher to a 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Feldman (5-8) wobbled his way through his first three innings, facing 14 batters and needing a pair of inning-ending double plays to limit the damage to one run despite allowing six hits and two walks. When he returned to the hill with a 2-1 lead in the fourth, Feldman hit a groove.

Feldman allowed eight hits and two walks while striking out two and faced just one batter over the minimum during his final six innings. Feldman combined with right-hander Collin McHugh and lefty Brett Oberholtzer, starters on Friday and Saturday night, to allow four earned runs on 19 hits and four walks with 12 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings.

”I had the double plays working luckily because I had a lot of runners on base early in the game,“ Feldman said. ”Really just stayed on the same page with (Astros catcher Jason) Castro the whole time. We worked well together. The guys made some big plays behind me.

“Toward the end, I was feeling a lot better. I was gaining confidence and felt like I could repeat my delivery. It’s been awhile since I’ve thrown nine innings in a game, so nice to get that out of the way.”

Astros designated hitter Chris Carter supplied Feldman the lead with his two-run single in the third against Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-3), rallying from an 0-2 hole with two outs before plating center fielder Jake Marisnick and second baseman Jose Altuve.

That frame was the first of three in succession in which Houston (47-65) scored, with the Astros chasing Stroman with three runs in the fourth via a Marisnick RBI single that scored left fielder Marc Krauss. Third baseman Matt Dominguez delivered a run-scoring single prior to Marisnick and right fielder Robbie Grossman worked a bases-loaded walk against right-hander Todd Redmond to close the book on Stroman.

“CC (Carter) has been swinging the bat great,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “I felt like Robbie did a tremendous job working the bases-loaded walk and taking some close pitches as well to put a lot of pressure on the pitcher.”

Stroman had allowed a total of one earned run over his previous three starts and 21 innings. The Astros tagged him for seven hits and five runs over three-plus innings, leaving the Toronto (60-53) bullpen to mop up.

”I just didn’t have my stuff. I knew it in the first,“ Stroman said. ”I‘m looking forward to the off day, and we’ll move forward and get back to our winning ways.

“I’ve had other instances where I didn’t have my best stuff and I was able to battle. Today was just a bad day.”

The Blue Jays dropped the final three games of this four-game series, putting a damper on a 10-game road trip that included a six-game winning streak through the series opener Thursday night. Toronto had managed to thrive offensively despite several debilitating injuries, but the results of the weekend proved those maladies are having an impact.

“Everybody is tired,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “We didn’t pitch particularly well, we had some opportunities that we weren’t able to cash in on. It was a good road trip that could have been a great one. You get a welcomed day off and then we get to play the team (Baltimore) we’re chasing. But to call us ‘flat’... that’s probably ignorant.”

NOTES: Despite entering an off-day Monday, the Blue Jays’ first since the All-Star break, Toronto manager John Gibbons plans to keep his five-man rotation on schedule. Instead of making an adjustment to skip rookie RHP Marcus Stroman or RHP Drew Hutchinson, who missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery, every starter will enjoy an extra day between appearances. ... The Astros placed 1B Jesus Guzman on the 15-day disabled list due to back spasms and recalled OF Domingo Santana from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Guzman departed after the fourth inning on Friday night following his game-tying RBI single. Santana is making his second stint with the Astros. ... Astros SS Marwin Gonzalez returned to the lineup after missing four consecutive games resting his sore right hamstring.