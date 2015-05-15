Tucker’s three hits help Astros rally past Jays

HOUSTON -- The clearest indication that Houston Astros rookie outfielder Preston Tucker would get a sincere opportunity to prove himself came Wednesday when the club optioned outfielder Robbie Grossman, not Tucker, to Triple-A Fresno to make room for outfielder George Springer’s return from the disabled list.

Tucker cashed in that opportunity by recorded a multi-hit game in his first career start at Minute Maid Park, sparking the Houston Astros to a 6-4, comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Tucker, who made his major league debut May 7 against the Los Angeles Angels in California, finished 3-for-4 as the designated hitter Thursday as the Astros improved to a major-league-best 19-0 when scoring at least four runs.

“I was trying to carry on what I had going in Triple-A,” Tucker said. “I was trying to stay loose and confident. Not playing every day, I’ve had to brush up on things and make sure I still felt comfortable. I did tonight.”

Houston accumulated four runs with one timely burst in the seventh inning. Tucker slapped an opposite-field, RBI double off Blue Jays left-hander Aaron Loup (1-2), igniting the rally with his third hit in as many at-bats. Shortstop Jonathan Villar followed with a two-run single to right, bouncing a grounder over the head of Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion to score first baseman Chris Carter and Tucker.

The Astros tacked on an insurance run when Toronto catcher Josh Thole threw errantly to second base while attempting to cut down Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. That error allowed Villar to score and capped a rally that didn’t include a homer from the slugging Astros.

”When we’re good, we have a lot of at-bats in a row that are quality plate appearances,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”When you can pass the baton and get to the next at-bat, (it’s beneficial).

“Putting up a four-spot was huge, obviously, in this game, but probably even more so for our offense that needed a reminder that we could put that kind of inning together.”

The Astros (22-13) rallied from a 3-1 deficit for a second consecutive game. Right-hander Chad Qualls notched his fourth save by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison recorded a season-high nine strikeouts over six strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk.

When shortstop Ezequiel Carrera plated center fielder Kevin Pillar with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, the Toronto led 4-2.

“I made good pitches,” Hutchison said. “I had a long inning there in the first but did a good job coming back, and then I was able to get into a rhythm.”

Houston reliever Josh Fields (2-0) recorded the final two outs of the seventh to earn the victory.

One at-bat after designated hitter Jose Bautista provided Toronto a 1-0 lead with his sixth home run, a 395-foot blast to left field with two outs in the first, Encarnacion followed with a 391-foot shot to left, doubling the margin. Bautista pounced on a fastball from Astros right-hander Roberto Hernandez, while Encarnacion hit a slider for his eighth homer.

Hutchison immediately surrendered a run, allowing a single and stolen base to Altuve before third baseman Luis Valbuena crushed a run-scoring double to straightaway center field. But Hutchison settled down, recording two strikeouts to strand two baserunners in the first.

The Blue Jays (17-19) pushed the lead to 3-1 in the third. Second baseman Devon Travis’ double scored Carrera, who had singled and swiped second base.

Loup faced four batters in the seventh, allowing three hits and one walk. All four scored, though one of the runs as unearned.

“It got away quick there in the bottom half (of the seventh),” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. “That was the game.”

NOTES: Toronto LF Chris Colabello went 2-for-4, his sixth multi-hit game in nine major league games this year. He is batting .471. ... The Astros recalled RHP Jake Buchanan from Triple-A Fresno to fill the roster void left by LHP Brett Oberholtzer returning to the 15-day disabled list with a blister on his left index finger. Buchanan, who made 17 appearances (two starts) with the Astros last season, went 3-1 with a 5.08 ERA with the Grizzlies. He will work in long relief. ... Houston promoted RHP Lance McCullers Jr., its 10th-best prospect according to MLB.com, to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, with GM Jeff Luhnow acknowledging that McCullers could make his debut in Houston at some point this season should he keep excelling. McCullers, 21, went 3-1 with a 0.62 ERA in six appearances (four starts) with Double-A Corpus Christi, striking out 43 and walking 11 in 29 innings.