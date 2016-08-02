Correa's walk-off double lifts Astros over Jays in 14th

HOUSTON -- The Astros won't claim that their woeful stretch of offense came to a close on Monday night, but behind clutch shortstop Carlos Correa, at least Houston put an end to a troublesome three-game skid.

Correa stroked a 14th-inning, walk-off double to the right-center-field gap, scoring Jose Altuve and lifting the Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park.

After Altuve opened the frame with a single to left field off Blue Jays right-hander Scott Feldman (5-4), Correa followed with his first hit of the game and major-league-leading fourth walk-off hit on this season.

The Astros (56-49) rallying against Feldman served as an odd twist. The Blue Jays (59-47) acquired Feldman from Houston just prior to the trade deadline on Monday afternoon.

"I've been playing behind Feldman a lot, and obviously in order to make plays for your pitchers, you've got to know what they throw and how they throw it and what you as a hitter should do with it," Correa said. "I figured he was going to throw something to get ahead in the count, so I wasn't trying to do too much. I was trying to drive it the other way and give us a chance to win the game."

The Astros snapped their losing streak thanks in part to brilliant relief work from right-handers Chris Devenski, who struck out seven over 4 1/3 perfect innings, and Michael Feliz (7-1), who pitched a perfect 14th.

Devenski inherited a mess after closer Will Harris surrendered a 1-0 lead, then later recorded seven consecutive strikeouts to save the Astros.

"Rifling through there, seven strikeouts in a row," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "What a gutsy performance and certainly one of the highlights of the night."

Altuve belted his 19th home run off Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman with two outs in the sixth to give right-hander Doug Fister a 1-0 lead before Harris blew a third save chance since the All-Star break.

Fister allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings, thriving despite his wife being on the brink of delivering the couple's first child.

After Astros right-hander Ken Giles stranded two baserunners to elude danger in the eighth, Harris fell behind 3-0 to Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin before surrendering a leadoff home run with the count full.

Stroman dominated en route to a career-high 13 strikeouts, seven looking, against one walk. He allowed one run in seven innings. Two of the three hits he yielded were singles.

"That's the best I have ever seen him," Martin said. "Electric fastball. Cutter-slider was awesome. Curveball was good, and he mixed in some changeups, too. Overall, he looked composed on the mound. I told him he was looking like Pedro Martinez out there. He was nasty today."

The Blue Jays finished 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position against Fister, leaving Devon Travis and Edwin Encarnacion stranded at second base in the third and fourth innings, respectively.

Toronto managed a leadoff baserunner in the second, fourth and sixth innings, yet Fister managed each situation with aplomb, recovering to retire the ensuing three batters in order. When Jose Bautista reached via walk in the sixth, Fister followed by striking out Encarnacion, Michael Saunders and Martin to cap his outing with a flourish.

Five Toronto relievers kept the Astros in check until Feldman was summoned to tackle the unusual task of pitching against players he called teammates mere hours earlier.

"It was a little different, but you see some crazy stuff in baseball," Feldman said. "I've played long enough that it doesn't really affect you. I felt fine when I was out there. I made a couple bad pitches, and unfortunately, lost that game."

NOTES: Toronto acquired LHP Francisco Liriano (6-11, 5.46 ERA) from the Pirates, and RHPs Scott Feldman (5-3, 2.90 ERA) and Mike Bolsinger (1-4, 6.83 ERA) from the Astros and Dodgers, respectively. Liriano will slot near the front of the rotation and allow the club to transition RHP Aaron Sanchez (11-1, 2.71 ERA) to the bullpen. Toronto surrendered a low-level prospect for Feldman and RHP Jesse Chavez in exchange for Bolsinger while also adding two prospects from the Pirates -- C Reese McGuire and OF Harold Ramirez. ... Houston sent RHP Josh Fields to the Dodgers for minor league INF/OF Yordan Alvarez. ... The Astros recalled RHP Joe Musgrove from Triple-A Fresno, where he was 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA in 10 starts. ... The Blue Jays reinstated INF Ryan Goins (forearm) from the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Bo Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo while placing OF Ezequiel Carrera (Achilles) on the DL and designating LHP Franklin Morales for assignment.