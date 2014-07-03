Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics look to bounce back from a three-game sweep in Detroit when they open a four-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in their second consecutive series against an American League division leader. The Athletics still own the best record in the majors and will be out to avenge a three-game sweep in Toronto in late May. Getting off the road should provide a lift for Oakland, which has won 10 of its last 13 at home.

The Blue Jays were in the midst of a nine-game winning streak when they swept the Athletics, but came back to the pack by losing 15 of their last 22 games in June. Toronto got some of its mojo back in a two-game sweep of National League-best Milwaukee, rallying from a three-run deficit Wednesday before winning on Edwin Encarnacion’s three-run walk-off homer in the ninth. It was the 26th blast for Encarnacion, who is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (6-7, 4.24 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (7-3, 3.20)

Dickey’s ongoing issues with the long ball contributed to third third straight defeat as he served up four homers in a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox last time out. The 39-year-old knuckleballer has allowed at least one homer in eight straight starts and has been taken deep 10 times in his last five outings. Dickey beat the Athletics on May 24, giving up two runs on five hits in a season-high 8 1/3 innings.

Gray has leveled off after a sensational first 7 1/2 weeks to the season, allowing at least four runs in three of his last six turns after not giving up more three in his first 10 starts. The former first-round pick out of Vanderbilt was tagged for five runs in a season-low five innings at Miami last time out but did not factor in the decision. Gray lost to Toronto in his third career start, giving up two earned runs in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. RF Jose Bautista has gone deep in back-to-back games for Toronto, which leads the majors with 113 homers.

2. Athletics RF Brandon Moss went 4-for-4 on Wednesday and has hit safely in nine of 10 games.

3. Encarnacion has 15 RBIs in his last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Blue Jays 3