Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics hope to get third baseman Josh Donaldson back in the lineup as they continue their four-game series with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Donaldson, who sat out the past two games due to back stiffness, has been slumping but is second to Brandon Moss for the team lead in home runs (18) and RBIs (61). The Athletics snapped a three-game losing streak with Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Toronto, their 10th win in their last 13 home games.

The series-opening loss dropped the Blue Jays into a tie with Baltimore atop the American League East after they spent the previous 42 days in sole possession of first place. Toronto, which leads the majors in homers, managed only five hits Thursday but Edwin Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to 11 games and is 20-for-51 with six blasts over the past 14 contests. Blue Jays center fielder Colby Rasmus missed Thursday’s game due to a wrist injury and is listed as day-to-day.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (4-2, 4.01 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Tommy Milone (6-3, 3.79)

Stroman has been a nice transition from the bullpen to the rotation, turning in five quality outings in his six starts. He took his first no-decision as a starter last time out after allowing two runs over 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox. Stroman rebounded from his lone clunker against AL East rival New York on June 17 by limiting the Yankees to one run in a season-high eight innings six days later.

Milone ran his unbeaten string to 10 starts by winning at Miami last time out, holding the Marlins to three runs (two earned) over seven innings. It was his second-longest outing of the season and marked the ninth time in that 10-start span that Milone has permitted three runs or fewer. Milone has lost both of his career starts against the Blue Jays, allowing six runs in each, but hasn’t faced them since the 2012 season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics CF Coco Crisp is expected back in the lineup after missing the series opener. He’s 10-for-27 in the past six games.

2. Toronto’s bullpen will receive a boost with LHP Brett Cecil expected to be activated off the 15-day disabled list Friday.

3. Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle has allowed one run in 19 home appearances.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Blue Jays 3