Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

The league-leading Oakland Athletics turn to their new ace as they attempt to complete a sweep when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of their four-game series Sunday. Jeff Samardzija makes his debut for Oakland after being acquired along with Jason Hammel from the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. “I‘m chomping at the bit,” Samardzjia said of making his first start for the Athletics. “I don’t think there’s any better way to get acclimated than to do it on the mound. I look forward to it.”

Samardzija may not know how to act pitching for his new team as Oakland leads the American League in runs. The veteran was 2-7 with Chicago despite a 2.83 ERA as the Cubs supplied him with an average of just 3.08 runs of support over 17 starts. The Athletics outscored Toronto 10-2 in winning the first three games of the series as the Blue Jays fell to 2-6 in their last eight contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA (Toronto), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (6-6, 3.81 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jeff Samardzija (NR)

Hutchison rebounded from a pair of losses on Tuesday, when he struck out a season-high 10 batters while limiting Milwaukee to one run and three hits over seven innings. The 23-year-old has been inconsistent over his last seven starts, allowing four or more runs four times and fewer than two runs on three occasions. Hutchison, who never has faced Oakland, is 4-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 10 road outings this season.

Samardzija ended his time in Chicago with a four-game winless streak after being tagged for six runs - five earned - over five innings by Washington on June 28. The 29-year-old allowed fewer than three earned runs in 12 of his 17 starts with the Cubs but was just 1-3 in those contests. Samardzija will be pitching at O.co Coliseum - and against the Blue Jays - for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LF Yoenis Cespedes is 0-for-12 over the first three contests versus Toronto following a 15-game hitting streak.

2. Toronto claimed OF Cole Gillespie off waivers from Seattle and he should be available Sunday. The 30-year-old batted .254 with one homer and five RBIs in 34 games with the Mariners.

3. Oakland optioned LHP Tommy Milone to Triple-A Sacramento to make room on the roster for Samardzija and Hammel.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Blue Jays 2