Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

Oakland Athletics ace Sonny Gray looks to slow down the explosive Toronto Blue Jays offense Wednesday as the teams continue a three-game series at O.co Coliseum. Toronto has won three of its first four games out of the All-Star break and sits 4 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East, while Oakland remains mired in the AL West cellar.

Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson snapped a 1-for-24 slump with two doubles Tuesday and received a warm welcome from the Oakland crowd during the Blue Jays’ 7-1 series-opening victory Tuesday. The Blue Jays boast the majors’ highest scoring team but could use an upgrade in their starting rotation and bullpen, which has blown 15 saves. The Athletics have gone 29-22 since May 23 but still find themselves nine games below .500. Left fielder Jake Smolinski has been a pleasant surprise with six hits in his first 13 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on July 7.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Felix Doubront (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (10-4, 2.29)

After holding the White Sox to one run over 6 2/3 innings in his first start of the season on July 7, Doubront struggled at Kansas City on July 12. The 27-year-old allowed seven runs (five earned) over five frames as the Royals held on for an 11-10 victory. Doubront posted a 2.44 ERA in 48 innings for Triple-A Buffalo after being released by the Cubs in late March.

Gray entered his last start as the American League ERA leader but allowed five runs in six innings in a 5-0 loss to Minnesota on Friday. The first-time All-Star is 20-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 38 career appearances before the break compared to 9-11 with a 3.35 ERA in 26 games after the break. Jose Bautista is 4-for-6 with a home run against Gray, who is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland is 6-17 in games started by an opposing left-handed pitcher.

2. Toronto signed RHP Joba Chamberlain to a minor league contract.

3. Athletics OF Coco Crisp (neck) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Blue Jays 4