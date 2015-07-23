Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics attempt to clinch a winning homestand when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of their three-game series Thursday afternoon. Oakland posted a 4-3 victory in 10 innings Wednesday to even the set and improve to 3-2 on its string of six straight at home.

Pinch-hitter Ike Davis delivered a walk-off infield single with two outs after the Athletics squandered a two-run lead. Toronto rallied to force extra innings as Danny Valencia belted a solo homer in the seventh before Jose Bautista drew a bases-loaded walk from Tyler Clippard with one out in the ninth. The Blue Jays fell to 3-2 since the All-Star break and have lost six of their last 10 overall. They have especially struggled on the road, where they are 4-8 this month.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (3-10, 4.70 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (5-5, 2.38)

The knuckleballer’s start was pushed up a day when scheduled starter Drew Hutchison was scratched due to flu-like symptoms. Dickey has lost his past four decisions, although he only has given up a total of three earned runs in his past two turns. Dickey is 2-5 with a 4.37 ERA in 16 appearances (12 starts) against Oakland.

Kazmir has allowed one earned run over his last three starts but is just 1-0 in that span. The 31-year-old, who exited his previous outing with a triceps issue, left Saturday’s turn against Minnesota with a 2-0 lead after giving up one run and five hits in 8 1/3 innings but was denied the win thanks to an ineffective bullpen. Kazmir has made 17 career starts versus Toronto, going 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays C Russell Martin collected three hits Wednesday to improve to 5-for-8 in the series.

2. Oakland manager Bob Melvin was ejected in the fifth inning Wednesday for arguing balls and strikes, marking the second time this season he has been tossed.

3. Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez (lat) is expected to make at least one more rehab start before being activated from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Blue Jays 3