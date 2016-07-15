Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

The Toronto Blue Jays aim to strengthen their hold on a postseason position against one of the American League's bottom-feeders when they begin a three-game road series versus the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Toronto entered the All-Star break sitting in the second wild-card spot in the AL, just a few percentage points behind Boston, and trails East-leading Baltimore by two games.

The Blue Jays are hitting the road for the first time in July after defeating Detroit 6-1 on Sunday to improve to 8-2 at home to start the month. Oakland is near the bottom of the AL West, a mere one game ahead of the last-place Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics return home after concluding the first half of the season with a 3-4 road trip after dropping a 2-1 decision at Houston on Sunday. Oakland has lost four straight contests and 10 of its last 13 at the Coliseum.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (7-4, 4.89 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Rich Hill (9-3, 2.25)

Stroman is coming off his fourth eight-inning effort this season and first since May 1, a victory over Kansas City on July 6 in which he allowed two runs and three hits while recording six strikeouts. The 25-year-old from Medford, N.Y., has given up only three runs over 14 2/3 frames in his last two outings after surrendering 11 over 8 2/3 innings in his previous two turns. Stroman made his only career start against the Athletics on July 4, 2014, settling for a no-decision despite scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings at Oakland.

Hill looks to further increase his value with the trade deadline growing nearer as he attempts to extend his personal winning streak to seven games. The 36-year-old native of Boston worked six strong innings at Houston on July 7, allowing one run and three hits while matching his season high with 10 strikeouts. Hill is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 10 career games (three starts) against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays, who have won 18 of their last 25 games, have recorded at least 50 victories at the All-Star break for the first time since 1992.

2. Oakland's Marcus Semien is first in the AL and second to Colorado rookie Trevor Story among major-league shortstops with a career-high 19 home runs.

3. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson joined Lou Gehrig (1936), Ted Williams (1946), Reggie Jackson (1969), Frank Thomas (1994) and Alex Rodriguez (2000) as the only players in AL history to record 20 home runs and 80 RBIs prior to the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Athletics 2