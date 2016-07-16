Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

Stephen Vogt was left on the bench in Tuesday's All-Star Game and took out his frustrations on the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in the opener of the Oakland Athletics' 10-game homestand. Vogt and the Athletics look to built on their 8-7 comeback victory when they resume the three-game series Saturday afternoon.

Vogt, who was not used in the American League's All-Star victory, and Khris Davis both went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs on Friday — with Vogt belting a tying solo shot in the fifth inning and a go-ahead RBI single two frames later. The disappointing setback dropped Toronto three games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East and shrunk its lead for the second wild-card spot to one game over Houston. Six different players drove in a run for the Blue Jays on Friday — including former Athletic Josh Donaldson, whose RBI single capped a four-run fourth inning that gave Toronto a 7-3 lead. Devon Travis is riding an 11-game road hitting streak after going 2-for-3 in the series opener.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (7-9, 3.93 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-8, 5.16)

Dickey ended the first half with back-to-back strong outings and has worked seven innings in each of his last three turns. The 41-year-old knuckleballer from Nashville limited Kansas City to two runs and five hits in a victory July 5 and gave up one run and five hits in a win over Detroit five days later. Dickey has had his problems with Oakland over his career, going 4-5 with one complete game and a 4.18 ERA in 18 games (14 starts).

Gray's winless streak reached an astounding 12 starts on July 6 when he suffered the loss at Minnesota despite allowing only one run in six innings. The 26-year-old, who also hails from Nashville, has yielded fewer than three runs in five of his last seven outings but has not notched a victory since April 22 at Toronto. Gray improved to 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA in four career turns against the Blue Jays with that triumph in which he gave up three runs and six hits over seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics INF Danny Valencia is 2-for-6 lifetime against Dickey, with both hits being home runs.

2. Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (back) is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list in time to make the start against Seattle on Friday.

3. Oakland INF Ryon Healy went 0-for-4 in his major league debut Friday after having his contract purchased from Nashville earlier in the day and OF Billy Burns was optioned to the Sounds while RHP Nick Tepesch was designated for assignment.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Athletics 3