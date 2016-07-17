Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

The Toronto Blue Jays had designs on using their strong first-half finish as a springboard to the top of the American League East. However, they have limped out of the All-Star break with a pair of losses at Oakland and will try to avoid the sweep Sunday afternoon against the Athletics.

Both games have been decided by one run, with Oakland scoring four early runs and tacking on a solo home run from Khris Davis - his second of the game - to claim Saturday's decision 5-4. Davis also homered in Friday's series opener, is 5-for-8 with five RBIs in the series and has gone deep in each of his last three games against Toronto. The pitching matchup for the finale is an intriguing one, as Athletics veteran Rich Hill will get the ball opposite J.A. Happ in a battle between veteran left-handers who have reclaimed their careers. Hill, who already missed time with a groin issue earlier in the year and has recently battled a blister, remains heavily involved in trade rumors as the deadline approaches.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet (Toronto), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (12-3, 3.36 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Rich Hill (9-3, 2.25)

Happ stormed into the All-Star break with six straight wins while allowing a total of 12 earned runs. He held Detroit scoreless through 5 2/3 frames and struck out nine in a victory on July 8, giving him 20 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings over his last two appearances. The 33-year-old defeated Oakland with seven quality innings April 23 at home and is 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA in eight career encounters (six starts).

Hill is 6-0 with a no-decision over his last seven starts, which was interrupted by a stretch on the disabled list. While he has been exceptional overall, his home numbers (2-3, 3.45 ERA) are a bit more pedestrian, but he has lasted at least six frames in his last four in Oakland while allowing two or fewer runs in each of those outings. The Boston native is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 10 career appearances - including three starts - versus the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays DH Edwin Encarnacion slugged his 24th homer Saturday but is hitting just .236 in 29 career games in Oakland.

2. A's C Stephen Vogt is 9-for-15 with two homers, six RBIs and no strikeouts during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Oakland has committed six errors in its last three games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Athletics 2