Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

Josh Donaldson has found his home run stroke and looks to keep the Toronto Blue Jays' surge going when they open a three-game series at the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Donaldson, who came off the disabled list late last month, has slugged four homers in a span of five games, the latest a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning of Sunday's 3-2 win over the New York Yankees.

The victory gave the Blue Jays a split of the four-game set and left them 10-3 over their last 13 contests. They will attempt to get to .500 for the first time this year while taking on improving Oakland southpaw Sean Manaea, who has allowed a run in 14 innings over his last two starts. If he can continue that run, it will be a dramatic departure for the Athletics, who lost 11-10 to Washington on Sunday and have allowed an average of 10.3 runs in their last four losses. Oakland's rally in the ninth inning fell short, but Matt Joyce smacked a grand slam to make it interesting and has homered twice in his last three games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet (Toronto), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (0-3, 4.50 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (4-3, 3.91)

One of baseball's three 20-game winners a year ago, Happ is still seeking his first victory in 2017 after a no-decision against Cincinnati on Tuesday. He allowed two runs in four innings in his return from a 1 1/2-month disabled list stint and has failed to get through five frames in three consecutive starts. The 34-year-old is 4-0 with a 3.17 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) versus Oakland.

Manaea retired the first 10 men he faced while dominating Cleveland on Wednesday, finishing with nine strikeouts while allowing one run on three hits in seven innings. He is 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA over his last seven starts and has allowed five hits or fewer in all nine outings on the year. The former first-round pick allowed two runs on three hits in five innings in his one prior start against Toronto, which came last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 1B Justin Smoak also homered Sunday and has equaled his 2016 total (14) in 70 fewer games.

2. A's OF Mark Canha (illness) was scratched from Sunday's lineup.

3. Blue Jays DH Kendrys Morales has five multi-hit games in his last 10 overall.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Athletics 3